* Germany resists pressure for euro rescue fund flexibility
* Lofty market hopes for EU summit fade
* Spanish bonds under pressure after four days of gains
* German Bund rebounds after three weeks of losses
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, June 25 Spanish government bonds came
under pressure on Monday while safe-haven German Bunds rallied
sharply, after markets hopes for an EU summit this week to
produce convincing steps to halt the euro zone debt crisis
dwindled.
The summit - on Thursday and Friday - is meant to sketch out
a roadmap towards economic union in the currency bloc and to
show regional leaders are united and determined to do whatever
it takes to restore confidence in the battered single currency.
But the outcome of a meeting held between France, Italy,
Spain and Germany on Friday did not bode well for market
sentiment with Germany rebutting the idea of common debt
issuance, although Chancellor Angela Merkel did agree to a 130
billion euro package to revive growth.
"Germany is still sounding tough and there's Spanish bank
downgrades still to come," a trader said. "That means there's
some opportunistic sellers of Spain and Italy after the strength
last week but really we've not seen that many flows today."
Ten-year Spanish government bonds fell, pushing yields
almost 30 basis points higher to 6.64 percent,
while two-year yields were up almost 40 bps.
Spanish bonds rallied for four straight days last week,
partly on hopes that Italy's push to let the bloc's bailout fund
buy troubled states' sovereign bonds in the secondary market
would gain traction.
Spain's banking problems and deteriorating finances have put
it at the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis, prompting the
country to formally request European aid for its banks on Monday
but without specifying the exact amount..
Moody's is expected to cut the ratings of all Spanish
lenders on Monday night - following its recent downgrade of the
sovereign - adding to pressure on the sector.
Analysts expect Spain will ultimately be forced to seek a
full sovereign bailout which would use up much of the euro
zone's available rescue funds.
BUNDS BOUNCE
Bunds rebounded after three weeks of losses as the market
adjusted its expectations for the summit.
Merkel will meet French President Francois Hollande on
Wednesday as they try to square their differing positions on the
crisis ahead of the wider meeting of leaders.
Renewed a ppetite for safe-haven bonds saw German Bund
futures settle 127 ticks higher at 142.15, with 10-year
yields 10 basis points lower at 1.47 percent.
"We have seen some rather stern rhetoric come out of Germany
and Friday's mini-summit...saw absolutely no progress on any of
the fronts the market would have hoped to see some developments
in," Richard McGuire, strategist at Rabobank said.
"We head into summits full of expectations, which is negative
for core paper and supportive for peripherals, but so far the
summits have tended to disappoint."
Italian bonds were also down on the day ahead of a bout of
supply later this week, with 10-year yields rising
20 bps to 6.0 percent and two-year yields up half a
percentage point.
Italy will sell zero coupon and inflation linked bonds on
Tuesday in a first test of market appetite for its paper ahead
of a BTP auction on Thursday.
The Treasury is likely to have to pay more to get the bonds
away amid concerns about contagion from Spain even though
domestic investors are likely to support the sale.
"Some of the Italian widening today will be the result of
concession building ahead of the supply," the trader said.
Belgian bonds were one of the session's better performers
after the country sold 2.8 billion euros of bonds
. Ten-year yields were 3.5 basis points lower at
3.25 percent, only outperformed by Germany and the Netherlands
.
(Editing by Ron Askew)