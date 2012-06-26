* Spanish yields rise as demand falls at bill sale
* Italian yields remain elevated ahead of BTP auction
* Cyprus follows Spain in requesting aid
* Bunds fall as triple-As jostle for supply attention
By Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 26 Spanish bond yields rose on
Tuesday after demand at a bill sale fell despite the
significantly higher returns on offer to investors and hopes
faded that an EU summit later this week would produce
game-changing crisis measures.
Finance ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Spain will
hold talks on Tuesday evening to try to narrow differences on
the currency area's future, but no short-term fix is expected to
emerge from any of the meetings.
Safe haven German Bunds pared losses after sources cited
German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying Europe will not have
shared total liability for debt as long as she lives, squashing
hopes for common euro zone bonds, which have been advanced by
some countries as one potential crisis solution.
"The market last week was hoping that we might see something
substantial, but hopes seem to be fading now," RIA Capital
Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
Amid shaky market sentiment, Spain saw a falling size of
bids in relation to the amount of debt on offer at a sale of
over 3 billion euros of bills. Borrowing costs
rose sharply, with the yield on the 3-month bill nearly tripling
from a month ago.
"If you're looking for a sign that things aren't good,
that's one right there," a trader said.
Italy fared better at a sale of zero coupon and
inflation-linked bonds with
traders saying results were in line with expectations.
Spain formally requested aid for its banks on Monday,
becoming the fourth euro zone country to access rescue funds and
- while expected - a Moody's downgrade on 28 Spanish banks did
nothing to help sentiment.
Cyprus quickly followed, asking for a bailout, both for its
banking sector, hit by exposure to Greece, and to help cover its
budget deficit.
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 23 basis
points to 6.87 percent. Two-year yields were 42
basis points higher at 5.29 percent, adding to Monday's 40 basis
points gain.
The underperformance of shorter-term debt is indicative of
the market's perception that the risk of a credit event in Spain
has risen.
Italian short-dated paper also underperformed, with two-year
yields up 32 bps at 4.68 percent, a sell-off which
analysts said signaled domestic investors may have made enough
room for short-dated paper in their books before a T-bill sale
of up to 9 billion euros on Wednesday.
Italy is also selling up to 5.5 billion euros worth of five-
and 10-year bonds on Thursday.
"The short-end has clearly underperformed as it prepares for
the supply," Stamenkovic said. "And given the sell-off that
we've seen in the past few days ... I think (the Italian auction
on Thursday) should go down reasonably well."
SUMMIT HOPES FADE
The Financial Times reported that the EU could gain
far-reaching powers to rewrite national budgets for euro zone
countries that breach debt and deficit rules under proposals
likely to be discussed at the summit.
Although seen as a step forward towards reaching closer
fiscal union within the euro zone, such a move is not seen as
powerful enough to stem selling pressure on Spanish and Italian
bonds in the short-term.
"The realisation is that we tend to get a piecemeal outcome
from summits rather than a grand solution so there isn't a lot
of faith in the process at this point," ING rate strategist
Padhraic Garvey said.
September Bund futures were 34 ticks lower at
141.81, reversing some of Monday's near 130-tick rally, with
10-year yields up 3.4 bps at 1.5 percent.
Traders said a raft of triple-A rated issuance was weighing
on the safe-haven paper.
The Netherlands sold 2.17 billion euros of 10-year bonds,
benefiting from demand for high-rated paper.
Austria, Finland and the European Union were also all in the
market, with syndicated deals
.
