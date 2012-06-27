* Bund futures fall before EU summit
* Expectations low given Germany-France differences
* Thursday's Italian auction expected to be challenging
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 27 German government bond prices
fell on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to increase their
exposure to safe-haven debt despite low expectations for a
breakthrough at a European Union summit that begins on Thursday.
Appetite for German Bunds seemed boundless until recently,
with yields hitting record lows, but has been tempered lately as
investors focus more on the potentially high cost to Germany of
any resolution to the three-year old debt crisis.
Before a crucial European Union starting on Thursday, many
investors were keeping to the sidelines, thinning liquidity and
exacerbating price moves, analysts said.
Bunds fell even though European Union leaders approached the
two-day meeting more openly divided than at any time since the
debt crisis erupted in early 2010.
"I don't think anybody realistically is expecting the EU
summit to make real game-changing steps towards a solution to
this debt crisis, particularly given the clear disparity between
Germany's position and much of the rest," WestLB strategist John
Davies said.
On the eve of the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel
brushed aside calls from Spain and Italy for emergency action to
lower their soaring borrowing costs. Merkel left the door ajar
to eventual joint debt issuance but offered no short-term
measures to ease the crisis.
"If the market concludes that all we have got out of this
summit is rhetoric and no firm commitment towards any credible
action, then I think the selling pressure will start again on
Spain and Italy," Davies added.
Bund futures dropped 59 ticks to a settlement close
of 141.11. Some investors were seeking to unwind previously held
positions to go into the summit neutral, analysts said.
Ten-year German bond yields rose 7.3 basis
points to 1.57 percent.
The Brussels summit is expected to agree on a growth package
pushed by France worth and around 130 billion euros ($162
billion) in infrastructure project bonds, reallocated regional
aid funds and European Investment Bank loans.
One trader said he planned to "buy the dip" in Bunds after
the summit as he expected any proposed measures to underwhelm.
Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth said she was
expecting Spanish and Italian yields to re-test their recent
highs after the summit.
"It (the crisis) went so far that it becomes very difficult
to regain confidence," she said. "If it is just short-term
meshes as we're going along, they do run the risk of (things)
falling apart."
ITALIAN AUCTION
Tensions in financial markets have increased this week after
Spain formally requested up to 100 billion euros in rescue loans
to recapitalise its ailing banks. Cyprus quickly followed,
saying it may need up to 10 billion euros in emergency funding.
Italy will test market appetite with up to 5.5 billion euros
of five- and 10- year bonds on Thursday.
The Treasury may have to pay dear to get the bonds away even
though demand is expected to be supported by domestic investors.
Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose to almost 3 percent
at auction on Wednesday, higher than 2.1 percent seen a month
ago, but far less than those seen in November 2011 when Italy
was at the forefront of the crisis.
Ten-year Italian government bonds were choppy before the
sale. In late European trading, yields were little
changed at 6.2 percent.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were
up 5.2 basis points at 6.9 percent - dangerously close to the
psychologically important 7 percent level.
(Graphics by Scott Barber, Vincent Flasseur, Kirsten Donovan,
editing by Nigel Stephenson Evans)