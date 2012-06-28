LONDON, June 28 German Bund futures rose by more than half-a-point on Thursday, with traders saying market moves were exacerbated by thin volumes as investors moved to the sidelines before a closely-watched EU summit starting later in the day.

"I think it's just on the back of illiquidity in the contract," one trader said.

Bund futures were last 67 ticks higher on the day at 141.78, and Spanish 10-year yields hit the psychological 7 percent level again, having risen 8 basis points on the day.

Expectations that the two-day summit would lead to the creation of powerful tools to fight the debt crisis were low as European Union leaders looked more openly divided on their ideas than at any time during the crisis. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)