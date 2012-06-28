LONDON, June 28 German Bunds briefly pared gains
on Thursday with traders citing a Wall Street Journal interview
that quoted Germany's finance minister as saying the country may
be willing to move sooner than expected to accept shared
liability for euro zone debt.
A German finance ministry spokesman said the minister did
not make those comments.
The newspaper also cited the minister as saying Germany
could agree to some form of debt mutualisation as soon as it was
convinced that the path toward establishing centralised European
controls over national fiscal policy was irreversible.
German Bund futures fell to 141.38 from 141.76
before quickly recouping the losses. It was last up 62 ticks on
the day at 141.73.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)