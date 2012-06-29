LONDON, June 29 German government bonds slid at
Friday's open, and Spanish and Italian bond yields were set
fall, after European Union leaders agreed a plan to allow rescue
funds to be used to stabilise debt markets and directly
recapitalise banks.
At a summit, which continues on Friday, leaders responded to
pleas from Spanish and Italian leaders to lower borrowing costs
without forcing countries that comply with EU budget rules to
adopt extra austerity measures or economic reforms
.
The moves caught markets by surprise as expectations for
meaningful steps to tackle the debt crisis had all but
disappeared in the run up to the meeting.
"It's definitely risk on for now," a trader said. "But it
looks like Germany have been rather backed into a corner and
we'll have to see what comes out today."
September Bund futures were 140 ticks lower at
140.30, with 10-year yields 12.5 basis points
higher at 1.64 percent.
Italian BTP futures were 166 ticks higher at 99.13,
pointing to a sharp fall in bond yields.
The leaders also agreed that the bloc's future permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), would be
able to lend directly to recapitalise banks without increasing a
country's budget deficit, and without preferential seniority
status.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)