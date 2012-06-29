* Spanish, Italian yields fall sharply on summit measures
* German Bunds slide as relief takes hold
* Analysts caution more details are needed
By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 29 Spanish and Italian government
bond yields fell sharply on Friday, and safe-haven German
government debt sold off, after European Union leaders agreed a
plan to allow rescue funds to be used to stabilise debt markets
and directly recapitalise banks.
At a summit, which continues on Friday, leaders responded to
pleas from Spanish and Italian leaders to lower borrowing costs
but will not force countries that comply with EU budget rules to
adopt extra austerity measures or economic reforms
.
The moves caught markets by surprise as expectations for
meaningful steps to tackle the debt crisis had all but
disappeared in the run-up to the meeting.
But analysts cautioned that relief could be short lived,
with it unclear what exactly "stabilising" bond markets would
involve.
"It is one step on a very long road. To take a positive spin
it's the acquiescence of Germany and ...'whatever it takes' is
how it's starting to look," said Charles Diebel, head of market
strategy at Lloyds Bank.
"But we don't have any details and arguably the detail is
where the risk lies because the market will start to pick holes
in it, as we've seen previously."
The leaders also agreed that the bloc's future permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), would be
able to directly recapitalise banks without this increasing a
country's budget deficit, and without the ESM loans having
preferential status for repayment.
That is crucial for Spain which this week asked for aid for
its banking sector that could total up to 100 billion euros, but
analysts questioned whether the limited lending capacity of the
ESM could also stretch to help bond markets.
"If you take out 100 billion euros from the ESM for the
Spanish bailout you have got 400 billion euros left," said
Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth.
"If you then look at supporting the secondary market to
drive down yields in Spain and Italy, those markets are vast.
The ECB spent a significant amount to try to drive down the
yields and we know that was a short-term, rather than a lasting,
effect."
Italian and Spanish bond yields fell sharply with
shorter-dated bonds outperforming.
"It's not a silver bullet and we're keeping a close eye on
the details but risk-on sentiment should stay a bit longer than
last time," a trader said. "It's not the end of the crisis but
it's a good step forward."
Italian 10-year yields were 25 basis points
lower at 5.94 percent, with the Spanish equivalent
down 36 bps at 6.55 percent.
Traders said Spanish bonds were outperforming because more
market players had held positions betting on lower prices in the
paper which they were now covering.
"The market is short of Spain, and traders bought Italy
against it as a hedge," a second trader said.
"And therefore, with Spain now tightening everyone is trying
to cover their shorts in Spain and there aren't many offers,"
one trader said."
Spanish two-year yields were 72 bps lower and
Italy's down 50 basis points.
The rally in riskier assets weighed on safe-haven debt with
German Bund and U.S. Treasury yields both climbing but with
Germany rising the most.
Ten-year German yields were 12 bps higher at
1.63 percent, having briefly risen above those of their U.S.
counterparts for the first time since early February.
September Bund futures were 117 ticks lower at
140.54, having fallen almost two full points to 139.72 - the 50
percent retracement of the rally seen from March to May.
This key support level held in early trading and Bunds are
also likely to rise to fill the gap left on charts by the
sharply lower opening versus last night's close, correcting some
of the hefty sell-off.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)