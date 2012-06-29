LONDON, June 29 Ten-year German government bond
yields rose above their U.S. counterparts for the first time
since early February on Friday as Bunds came under heavy
pressure after a European Union summit surpassed market
expectations.
European leaders agreed a plan to allow euro zone rescue
funds to be used to stabilise debt markets and directly
recapitalise banks.
Ten-year German yields jumped 13 basis points
to 1.64 percent, above U.S. 10-year yields of 1.63,
percent in early trade.
The yield spread between 10-year Spanish and Italian debt
narrowed 13 bps to 59 bps.
"The market is short of Spain, and traders as a hedge bought
Italy against it. And therefore, with Spain now tightening,
everyone is trying to cover their shorts in Spain and there
aren't many offers," one trader said.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan,
editing by Nigel Stephenson)