* Spanish, Italian yields fall sharply on summit measures

* Few buyers seen in the market

* Bunds slide as relief takes hold; Ireland outperforms

* Analysts caution more details are needed

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 29 Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell sharply on Friday and safe-haven German government debt sold off after euro zone leaders agreed to re-model the bloc's rescue funds, but the relief may be brief.

Catching markets by surprise, the leaders agreed to allow the rescue funds to stabilise debt markets and directly recapitalise banks, responding to pleas from Spain and Italy to help lower their borrowing costs.

The banking proposal, which Ireland said could be applied retroactively, brought Irish 10-year yields below their Spanish equivalent for the first time since 2008.

But in the latter part of the European session German Bunds were off their intra-day lows, with traders and analysts saying the market is slowly starting to see holes in the measures.

It was uncertain what "stabilising" bond markets would involve and whether the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's future permanent rescue fund, would have enough firepower to stem selling pressure in markets as large as Spain or Italy.

It was also unclear when the measures would come into force.

"There was so little expectation and since there was a breakthrough at least on bank recapitalisations, the markets salute that," Deutsche Bank economist Gilles Moec said.

"But it's clear that a lot of very significant points remain to be fleshed out ... We should be prudent when interpreting the summit's conclusions."

Italian 10-year yields were 38 basis points lower at 5.81 percent, with the Spanish equivalent down 57 bps at 6.34 percent.

Their shorter-dated bonds, more sensitive to the risk of default, outperformed the rest of the curve. Spanish two-year yields were 112 bps lower at 4.366 percent and Italy's we down 81 bps at 3.77 percent.

Traders said that while Italian and Spanish yields were marked lower on their screens, there was little real buying behind the moves.

"The market seems very cynical. If it was really buying into this summit outcome, the rally in risk assets would be much stronger," one trader said.

Fast money accounts, such as hedge funds, bought bonds in early trade to cover their bets on further price falls, but longer-term fund managers and even domestic investors were nowhere to be seen.

"It's prices in the air," a second trader said.

THE REAL WINNER

Irish bonds were the day's best performers as investors believe Dublin could regain market access if the bank recapitalisation measures can be applied retrospectively as its government hopes.

"The initial view was that the Spanish sovereign would be the big beneficiary, a lot of people are now saying it's the Irish government which could be the real winner from this," said Owen Callan, a senior dealer at Danske Markets.

Ten-year Irish bond yields fell as low as 6.37 percent, the lowest level since October 2010, a month before Ireland agreed aid with international lenders. Shorter-term Irish bonds fell even more.

The rally in riskier assets, which saw European shares gain, weighed on safe-haven debt. German Bund and U.S. Treasury yields both climbed but with Germany rising the most.

Ten-year German yields were 7 bps higher at 1.58 percent, having briefly risen above those of their U.S. counterparts for the first time since early February.

September Bund futures were 79 ticks lower at 140.92, having fallen almost two full points to 139.72 - the 50 percent retracement of the rally seen from March to May.

This key support level held and Bunds are likely to rise to fill the gap left on charts by the sharply lower opening versus Thursday's close, reversing some of the hefty sell-off. (Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)