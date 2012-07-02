LONDON, July 2 German government bonds nudged
higher at Monday's open, pausing from Friday's sharp sell-off
after euro zone leaders surprised markets by agreeing measures
to stabilise bond markets.
Markets may struggle for direction in the early part of the
week with investors hungry for details on the measures and ahead
of Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting and Friday's
U.S. employment report.
Under pressure from Spain and Italy, euro zone leaders
agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund inject aid directly
into stricken banks from next year and intervene on bond markets
to support troubled members, moves that helped yields on the two
countries' bonds ease.
"They delivered more than expected last week and markets did
the right thing on Friday, although it was very quiet," said a
trader.
"But it wasn't a game changer, the periphery may stabilise
heading into the ECB meeting but that's probably about the best
you'll see."
September Bund futures were 15 ticks higher at
141.05, with 10-year yields little changed at
1.589 percent.
