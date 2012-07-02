LONDON, July 2 German Bund futures reversed earlier gains on Monday, after manufacturing data out of the euro zone and the UK beat expectations.

Bund futures were last 15 ticks lower on the day at 140.76, having risen as high as 141.46 earlier in the session.

For stories on the UK and euro zone data click on: and (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)