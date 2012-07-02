BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co prices EUR475 mln of 3 3/8% senior notes due 2027
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
LONDON, July 2 German Bund futures reversed earlier gains on Monday, after manufacturing data out of the euro zone and the UK beat expectations.
Bund futures were last 15 ticks lower on the day at 140.76, having risen as high as 141.46 earlier in the session.
For stories on the UK and euro zone data click on: and (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
CHICAGO, Feb 23 Illinois could face a shutdown of its state government after its biggest labor union representing state workers said on Thursday its members overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike.
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but the four-week average of such claims, considered a better gauge, fell to a 43-1/2-year low in a sign of a strengthening labor market.