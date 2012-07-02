BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 2 The euro fell against the dollar, European stocks pared gains and German Bunds reversed losses on Monday after Finland said it aimed to block the euro ESM zone rescue fund from buying debt in secondary markets.
The euro fell to around $1.2630 versus the dollar from around $1.2658 beforehand. German Bund futures were 2 ticks lower at 140.88, recovering from session lows of 140.68.
The FTSEurofirst 300 trimmed gains by about 3 points, to trade 0.8 percent up on the day at 1,029.67. (Reporting by London markets team; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.
* Tepid wage growth eases inflation concerns * Bonds rally after jobs report By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the near-term. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, the Labor Department said. Average hourly earnings,