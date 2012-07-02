* Italian yields fall but Spanish bond rally loses steam
* Euphoria over euro zone deal ebbs on implementation doubts
* Finland says to block plan for ESM to buy bonds
* Bunds rally, aided by uncertain growth outlook
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 2 Spanish bond yields rose on
Monday as euphoria in riskier assets over last week's euro zone
deal to stabilise debt markets ebbed on concern over potential
implementation hurdles and an uncertain global growth outlook.
Under pressure from Spain and Italy, euro zone leaders
agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund inject aid directly
into stricken banks from next year and intervene on bond markets
to support troubled members, moves that helped yields on the two
countries' bonds ease.
But with investors hungry for details of the measures and
questions over how far the limited funds available in the
region's rescue funds could be stretched and as weak U.S.
manufacturing data added to global growth concerns, safe-haven
German Bunds rallied.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields
reversed earlier falls to end higher after the Finnish
government said Helsinki and its Dutch allies would block the
bailout fund from buying bonds in the secondary market.
"It (Finland's comment) highlights there being significant
implementation risk to the broad outlines that were given by
euro zone leaders on Friday," said Elisabeth Afseth, a rate
strategist at Investec.
"I suspect the rally will be relatively short-lived because
it might make people cover short positions...Given the size of
the rescue fund it may mean it's going to be a matter of selling
into it rather than investors deciding to invest alongside the
ESM."
Ten-year Spanish yields were up 6 basis points
at 6.4 percent and two-year yields were down by a
similar amount at 4.35 percent but off their best levels of the
day. However, these moves still left the yield curve around 60
basis points steeper since Thursday's close.
"The steepening is being led by the front end as default
risk is priced out of the market so using this as a barometer of
residual optimism from the summit, it suggests that the
proposals do appear to have legs," Rabobank strategist Richard
McGuire said.
The aggressive falls in Spanish yields on Friday was also
prompting some profit-taking before a Spanish bond auction on
Thursday. The sale will be the first test of market sentiment
since the European Union summit last week, with the country
expected to sell up to 2.5 billion euros of paper.
Italian 10-year yields continued last Friday's
falls, shedding 9 basis points to 5.74 percent, while two-year
yields dropped 11 basis points to 3.69 percent.
Spain and Italy's yields - or funding costs - remained high
versus historical levels and some strategists remained wary of
peripheral bonds.
"We've been shying away (from peripheral bonds) for a while
and we haven't changed that," said Peter Schaffrik, strategist
at RBC Capital Markets.
"We haven't been short either (before Friday's summit)...but
again the crisis is not solved and there's not enough on the
table to make this a sustained rally...strategically it's too
early to be engaged."
ECB DECISION LOOMS
Trading volumes are likely to remain thin ahead of
Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting and Friday's
U.S. employment data, which is often a big market mover.
The ECB is expected to cut its main refinancing rate 25
basis points to 0.75 percent on Thursday, with expectations that
the deposit rate it pays banks to park cash overnight may also
be cut to zero.
"A rate cut will be welcome, but while a short-term boost to
sentiment, this is not a game changer," Societe Generale
economists said in a note.
"With credit channels still impaired, a rate cut is unlikely
to significantly improve funding conditions for banks or
sovereigns in the periphery."
September Bund futures rose 78 ticks to settle at
141.68, reversing some of last week's falls with unexpectedly
weak U.S. manufacturing data spurring demand for safe-haven
government debt. Cash German 10-year yields were
six basis points lower at 1.52 percent.
"We still have significant risk in the euro area. It's not
the best environment for risk assets and this is driving demand
for German Bunds as well as the expectation that the ECB will
move further on stimulus to the economy in terms of rate cuts,"
said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING.
Coupon and redemption payments from Germany totalling around
40 billion euros this week should help support core paper, along
with the prospect of another 50 billion euros of cash inflows
from France, Austria and the Netherlands next week.
