BRIEF-Titan International enters credit and security agreement
* Titan International - on Feb. 17, 2017, co entered credit and security agreement with respect to a new $75 million revolving credit facility
LONDON, July 2 German government bonds hit a session high on Monday after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in June for the first time since July 2009.
Bund futures rose as high as 141.64, up 74 ticks on the day.
The Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers Survey came in at 49.7 in June, below forecasts for a reading of 52.0 (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
* Titan International - on Feb. 17, 2017, co entered credit and security agreement with respect to a new $75 million revolving credit facility
BERLIN, Feb 24 China for the first time became Germany's most important trading partner in 2016, overtaking the United States, which fell back to third place behind France, data showed on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit sued Uber Technologies and its autonomous trucking subsidiary Otto in federal court on Thursday over allegations of theft of its confidential sensor technology.