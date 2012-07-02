LONDON, July 2 German government bonds hit a session high on Monday after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in June for the first time since July 2009.

Bund futures rose as high as 141.64, up 74 ticks on the day.

The Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers Survey came in at 49.7 in June, below forecasts for a reading of 52.0 (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)