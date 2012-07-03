* Investors turn to potential risks in deal implementation
* Thursday's Spanish debt auction key sentiment test
* Focus turns to ECB meeting, rate cut expected
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 3 Spanish bond yields edged lower
on Tuesday after last week's surprise euro zone deal to remodel
the region's rescue fund, but further sharp falls were seen
limited as doubts over implementation set in.
Markets' euphoria over Friday's deal to allow the region's
permanent ESM fund to buy bonds in secondary markets has dimmed
as investors turned to potential risks such as the insufficient
size of the rescue fund and the ratification process in each
member state.
Finland and the Netherlands, two of the currency bloc's most
hardline creditor states, cast doubt on the deal after Finland
said Helsinki and its Dutch allies would block the ESM from
buying bonds in the secondary market. Spain's Economy Minister
Luis de Guindos hit back on Tuesday saying individual countries
had no capacity to block such agreements.
Investors were also fretting over the risk of Germany's
powerful constitutional court delaying the entry into force of
the ESM and possibly placing restrictions on its scope of
action.
"I find it a little bit difficult to justify further
declines in peripheral yields given the fact that there seems to
be some opposition against giving the ESM the authority to buy
debt in the secondary market," said Marius Daheim, senior fixed
income strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
"In Germany we have a few legal problems with the ESM as
well and the constitutional court has to decide on that next
Wednesday. That doesn't look like a smooth transition towards
large scale bond purchases by the ESM."
Spanish 10-year yields slipped 4 basis points to 6.36
percent with five-year yields 6 basis points lower
at 5.54 percent but the moves lacked conviction before a debt
sale on Thursday. The auction of up to 3 billion euros of
Spanish bonds will be the first test of market sentiment towards
Spain since the EU summit on Friday.
Italian 10-year yields were steady on the day at 5.73
percent, having fallen more than 60 basis points
from late Thursday's levels.
RBC strategists said they remained wary of Italian and
Spanish debt given concerns about the euro zone rescue funds'
capacity for meaningful intervention in the secondary market.
"Thus, despite the quite positive reaction of spreads to the
outcome of last week's EU summit we remain sceptical that
Spanish government bonds and Italian BTPs can find lasting
support for now," they said in a note.
"Against this backdrop and with supply pressure building up
again we remain well clear of direct spread exposure with
respect to BTPs and Spanish bonds against Bunds and see better
risk/reward within the core space."
ECB EYED
German Bund futures fell 21 ticks to 141.47 while
10-year cash yields were up slightly at 1.53 percent as some
dealers made way for new supply from triple-A-rated Netherlands
whose debt offers a p remium over German counterparts. The Dutch
State Treasury aims to raise 4 billion euros ($5.03 billion)
from the sale of the 5-year bonds.
Activity was subdued ahead of the U.S. Independence Day
holiday on Wednesday with traders seeing little scope for a
further sell-off in Bunds before a European Central Bank meeting
on Thursday widely expected to cut interest rates.
"It almost feels like the selling in Bunds was done before
the summit plus we're getting into a week where potentially the
ECB are going to cut rates and are going to be dovish so core
rates are getting some support," one trader said.
A majority of analysts expect the ECB to move to support the
region's economy by cutting its main refinancing rate by 25
basis points to 0.75 percent at its policy meeting on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
