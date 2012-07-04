LONDON, July 4 German Bund futures were steady
on Wednesday as investors braced for a German debt sale and as
the prospect of more monetary easing was expected to underpin
European shares.
A 4 billion euro sale of five-year German bonds was expected
to go smoothly as the backdrop remained uncertain despite a
better than expected outcome to the European Union summit last
week.
The bigger test will be on Thursday, when Spain goes to the
market for the first time since the summit.
Spanish bonds have benefited from European leaders' decision
for a more flexible use of the euro zone rescue funds, even
though Finland is opposing plans for it to buy bonds in the
secondary market, underscoring implementation risks.
"We are going to be on hold ahead of supply tomorrow
morning...and the ECB (European Central Bank) and (Bank of
England) tomorrow," a trader said.
Spain will sell between 2 billion and 3 billion euros of
three bonds maturing in 2015, 2016 and 2022 on Thursday
, while France also sells debt.
German Bund futures were down 2 ticks at 141.44,
after a choppy week and three weeks of losses. The trading
session was expected to be quiet as U.S. bond markets were shut
for independence day.
A Reuters poll of economists showed the majority expected
the ECB to cut its main rate to 0.75 percent on Thursday, while
money market traders are evenly split on whether the central
bank will cut the deposit rate, a separate survey
showed. .
The Bank of England is also expected to launch a third round
of monetary stimulus..
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)