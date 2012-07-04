LONDON, July 4 German Bund futures rallied on
Wednesday after data showed Germany's services sector stagnated
in June, snapping eight months of expansion in another sign that
Europe's largest economy was slowing.
Markit's services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to
49.9 in June from 51.8 in May, just below the 50 level that
separates growth from contraction and missing a preliminary
estimate of 50.3.
"It is the PMIs moving the market wider today...But we're
going to hop around a lot today because of (thin) volumes," one
trader said.
The Bund future was 41 ticks up at 141.87 compared
with 141.61 before the release.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia,
Editing by Marius Zaharia)