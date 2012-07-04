LONDON, July 4 German Bund futures extended
gains on Wednesday after a solid German auction showed demand
for safe-haven assets was still ripe.
German Bund futures rose to a session high 142.18,
up 72 ticks on the day in volumes thinned by a U.S. holiday. One
trader said a break above the 142.00 level could give the rise
further momentum.
"We've seen real money coming and central banks buying in
the 5-10-year part of the (German) curve and the supply coming
in today has gone well both in UK gilts and the Bobl auction," a
second trader said.
The rise in the Bund came at the expense of peripheral
bonds. Italian 10-year yields rose 9.7 basis
points to 5.74 percent. Spanish yields <ES10YT=TWEB firmed 8.6
basis points to 6.35 percent, with debt prices coming under
pressure before Thursday's auction.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia
Sithole-Mataraise; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)