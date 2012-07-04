* Bunds rise; solid demand at 5-year auction

* Markets prepare for ECB rate cut

* Spain, Ireland to test market appetite for debt (Updates to settlement)

By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, July 4 German Bunds rallied on Wednesday and a five-year auction drew strong demand after service sector data underpinned concerns the euro zone debt crisis is taking a toll on the region's biggest economy and with hefty redemption payments also supportive.

Investors also bought German bonds on expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates on Thursday, which would put further downward pressure on already low yields.

Almost 40 billion euros of German coupon and redemption flows boosted appetite for 5-year German paper, underscoring the seemingly insatiable demand for safe-haven debt.

"(It was a) very strong auction, the bid for 5-year core paper is still very strong on this evidence...possibly with the ECB rate decision in mind," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

German 5- and 10-year government bond yields were back below the levels hit last Thursday before euro zone leaders announced measures designed to stabilise bond markets and stem the debt crisis as markets waited for details of how the proposals would work in practise.

The prospect of another 50 billion euros of redemption and coupon payments from the euro zone's triple-A rated issuers next week should see demand for core bonds remain solid.

German Bund futures settled 86 ticks higher at 142.32.

ECB WATCH

All of Europe's biggest economies are in recession or heading that way and there is little sign things will improve soon, surveys showed on Wednesday.

Germany's services sector unexpectedly stagnated in June, ending an eight-month period of expansion and reinforcing expectations of a ECB rate cut on Thursday.

A recent Reuters poll of economists showed the majority expected the ECB to cut its main rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, while money market traders are evenly split on whether the central bank will cut the deposit rate, a separate survey showed. .

"Most of the market expects another announcement... something extra which is either a cut of the deposit rate, either another easing of the collateral or something else," Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank said.

"So, the market might be slightly disappointed if they only deliver a cut of 25 basis points (in the refi rate)."

Investors are also bracing for a key sentiment test on Thursday when Spain goes to the market for the first time since the EU summit. It will sell up to 3 billion euros of three bonds maturing in 2015, 2016 and 2022..

Spanish bonds have benefited from the summit decision to allow euro zone rescue funds to recapitalize the region's banks directly, though plans for the fund to buy bonds in the secondary market are being opposed by Finland, highlighting implementation risks.

But Spanish paper came under pressure before Thursday's sale, underperforming the rest of the region, with ten-year yields up 14 basis points at 6.41 percent.

Investors currently demand more to hold 10-year debt issued by Spain than by Ireland, which is benefiting from a sovereign bailout. Irish 10-year debt yielded 6.25 percent.

"The Spanish auction could be a bit tricky," a trader said.

"We've seen the usual cheapening on the screens and it's again going to be a domestic story, there aren't going to be any foreign investors involved."

Ireland will return to the debt market for the first time since September 2010 on Thursday with a sale of 500 million euros of 3-month bills.

"The problem in Ireland is the banking sector so there might not be huge demand from there," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

"So they may be looking to foreign investors and need to offer a discount... something below a 2 percent yield would be considered successful." (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)