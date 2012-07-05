LONDON, July 5 German government bond futures pared gains on Thursday after better-than-expected U.S. private sector employment data.

September Bund futures were last up 11 ticks on the day at 142.43, after rallying in the wake of the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates.

U.S. private employers added 176,000 jobs in June. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 105,000 jobs .

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by xxx)