* Two-year yields briefly turn negative after ECB rate cut

* Bund futures hit three-week highs; Spanish bonds suffer

* Markets unconvinced the ESM can ease periphery tensions (Adds details, quotes)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, July 6 Two-year German government bond yields dipped into negative territory on Friday, supported by the ECB's cut in interest rates the previous day and safe haven flows spurred by worries over the euro zone's periphery.

Spanish yields rose as investors dumped assets perceived as risky after the European Central Bank cut its key rate to 0.75 percent and the deposit rate to zero, but did not provide any hint about future steps to ease tensions in debt markets.

German Bund futures hit three-week highs, but room for further gains looked limited as markets were also positioning for a stronger-than-previously-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT.

"The core markets are very well supported by the lower rates and the periphery is under pressure given the lack of hints (about) support," one trader said.

Spanish 10-year yields have risen as high as 6.91 percent, levels seen the day before European leaders agreed last week to allow the euro zone's ESM permanent bailout fund to aid banks and buy peripheral debt in secondary markets. They were last 6 bps higher at 6.84 percent.

With investors doubting that the ESM's capacity would be enough to perform these tasks efficiently, some had hoped the fund would eventually be allowed to borrow money directly from the ECB, but President Mario Draghi dismissed that idea in a news conference on Thursday.

"We are pretty sure that sometime during the next month markets would test the willingness of politicians to actually use this instrument and they want to see how efficient it is," said Norbert Wuthe, senior government bonds strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.

Italian 10-year yields were steady at 6 percent. Wuthe said levels of 6.5-7 percent usually trigger reactions from politicians.

Hopes the ECB might revive its bond-buying programme also faded, as a zero deposit rate - the rate banks earn on funds parked overnight at the central bank - could lead to problems sterilising such purchases.

U.S. JOBS REPORT

Bund futures rose as high as 143.50, a three-week high. Two-year German yields were 2.9 basis points lower at minus 0.007 percent, while 10-year yields were 2.5 bps lower at 1.363 percent.

Some of the focus switched to U.S. non-farm payroll figures due later in the day.

A Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted an addition of 90,000 workers, but some analysts have upgraded their forecasts following Thursday's U.S. private sector jobs data that came in much better than expected.

Traders said the market was now expecting a number of 100,000 or higher.

"As a robust U.S. labour market report could be generally detrimental today, a consolidation seems possible after the substantial gains," analysts at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen said in a note, adding their favoured trading range for Bund futures was 142.15-144.00.

Having risen past the 61.8 percent retracement of the June sell-off at 143.30, Bund futures were now targeting 144.28 - the 78.6 percent retracement of the same move, Futurestechs technical analyst Clive Lambert said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Catherine Evans)