Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
LONDON, July 6 German Bund futures hit a session-high and European stocks fell further on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
The U.S. economy created 80,000 non-farm jobs, below the 90,000 forecast in a Reuters survey.
German Bund futures hit a session high of 143.74, up 62 ticks on the day and compared with 143.44 before the data was released.
European shares fell further after the data. The FTSEurofirst was down 0.6 percent, having been down by 0.2 percent before the data was published.
Sterling fell to $1.5523 versus the dollar from around $1.5545 before the data. (Reporting by London Markets Desk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering