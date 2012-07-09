(Adds quotes, updates prices to midsession)
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 9 Spanish and Italian bond yields
rose on Monday and financial market investors saw little chance
of respite in the euro zone's debt crisis from a meeting of
finance ministers later in the day.
Spanish ten-year yields rose another 10 basis points to sit
above the critical seven percent level seen as unsustainable in
the longer-term. The euro fell to a two-year low against
the dollar, reflecting doubts over how measures agreed last
month to stem the crisis will be implemented.
Finance ministers - who only start meeting as European
markets are closing - face a raft of questions over how they
will aid indebted states and banks and construct a new banking
oversight regime, but the latest talks may only highlight the
initial deal's limitations.
"The risk is the implementation risks may become even
clearer," said Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
"The leaders don't help themselves by making big
pronouncements and then starting to argue about them."
Officials have agreed to help Spain and Italy by allowing
the euro zone's bailout funds to buy bonds from the market and
to directly recapitalise Spain's ailing banks.
But the lack of detail on how the plans will be implemented,
as well as opposition from Finland, have dampened initial
bullishness. Questions over the rescue funds' capacity to
undertake such steps and no signal the European Central Bank
would take any further unconventional measures to support
indebted countries have also not helped sentiment.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 11
basis points higher at 7.09 percent, with the Italian equivalent
up a similar amount at 6.13 percent and coming
under additional pressure as dealers tried to cheapen paper
ahead of an auction at the end of the week.
"The Italian auction is adding to the pressure but we're not
seeing any flows, it is just dealers shifting prices on the
screens," a trader said.
"Because Italy will be selling three-year bonds, we're
seeing more of this curve flattening."
Yields on shorter-dated paper rose sharply, with Spanish and
Italian two-year yields up 20 and 30 basis points
respectively. The flattening of the yield curve is typical in
times of stress, reflecting elevated short-term risk.
"In the absence of new news or further details on the agreed
measures from today's meeting, the path of least resistance is
for higher peripheral yields and Spain is back at fairly crucial
levels," a second trader said.
"It looks like the market is just going to keep going after
Spain until it cracks."
NEGATIVE RETURN
Short-term German yields dropped into negative territory
last week - a reflection of the scale of concern over a crisis
which dates back around three years but also of the European
Central Bank's cut in interest rates to a record low 0.75
percent.
September Bund futures hit a one-month high of
144.28 and were last up 21 ticks up at 144.15. Last week they
posted their biggest weekly gain since January - up over three
whole points - also helped by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
data which added to worries about global growth.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said a sustained break
above Friday's 144.02 high could see futures rise back to June's
peaks - which come in at 146.89 on Reuters charts.
Two-year yields hovered around zero.
Deutsche Bank strategist Francis Yared said the ECB's rate
cut should lead to a "hunt for yield", supporting core and
semi-core government bonds with maturities of two- to
five-years. The bank recommends buying five-year French bonds.
Core paper should also find demand from investors
reinvesting coupon and redemption payments - including by
Germany and France - which total around 90 billion euros in the
first two weeks of July.
That will also help auctions this week by the Netherlands
and Germany before Italy tests sentiment with a bond sale on
Friday.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)