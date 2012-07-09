(Adds quotes, updates prices to midsession)

* Spanish yields continue to rise, little respite seen

* Low hopes for finance ministers' meeting

* Bund futures hit highest in a month

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, July 9 Spanish and Italian bond yields rose on Monday and financial market investors saw little chance of respite in the euro zone's debt crisis from a meeting of finance ministers later in the day.

Spanish ten-year yields rose another 10 basis points to sit above the critical seven percent level seen as unsustainable in the longer-term. The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar, reflecting doubts over how measures agreed last month to stem the crisis will be implemented.

Finance ministers - who only start meeting as European markets are closing - face a raft of questions over how they will aid indebted states and banks and construct a new banking oversight regime, but the latest talks may only highlight the initial deal's limitations.

"The risk is the implementation risks may become even clearer," said Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

"The leaders don't help themselves by making big pronouncements and then starting to argue about them."

Officials have agreed to help Spain and Italy by allowing the euro zone's bailout funds to buy bonds from the market and to directly recapitalise Spain's ailing banks.

But the lack of detail on how the plans will be implemented, as well as opposition from Finland, have dampened initial bullishness. Questions over the rescue funds' capacity to undertake such steps and no signal the European Central Bank would take any further unconventional measures to support indebted countries have also not helped sentiment.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 11 basis points higher at 7.09 percent, with the Italian equivalent up a similar amount at 6.13 percent and coming under additional pressure as dealers tried to cheapen paper ahead of an auction at the end of the week.

"The Italian auction is adding to the pressure but we're not seeing any flows, it is just dealers shifting prices on the screens," a trader said.

"Because Italy will be selling three-year bonds, we're seeing more of this curve flattening."

Yields on shorter-dated paper rose sharply, with Spanish and Italian two-year yields up 20 and 30 basis points respectively. The flattening of the yield curve is typical in times of stress, reflecting elevated short-term risk.

"In the absence of new news or further details on the agreed measures from today's meeting, the path of least resistance is for higher peripheral yields and Spain is back at fairly crucial levels," a second trader said.

"It looks like the market is just going to keep going after Spain until it cracks."

NEGATIVE RETURN

Short-term German yields dropped into negative territory last week - a reflection of the scale of concern over a crisis which dates back around three years but also of the European Central Bank's cut in interest rates to a record low 0.75 percent.

September Bund futures hit a one-month high of 144.28 and were last up 21 ticks up at 144.15. Last week they posted their biggest weekly gain since January - up over three whole points - also helped by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data which added to worries about global growth.

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said a sustained break above Friday's 144.02 high could see futures rise back to June's peaks - which come in at 146.89 on Reuters charts.

Two-year yields hovered around zero.

Deutsche Bank strategist Francis Yared said the ECB's rate cut should lead to a "hunt for yield", supporting core and semi-core government bonds with maturities of two- to five-years. The bank recommends buying five-year French bonds.

Core paper should also find demand from investors reinvesting coupon and redemption payments - including by Germany and France - which total around 90 billion euros in the first two weeks of July.

That will also help auctions this week by the Netherlands and Germany before Italy tests sentiment with a bond sale on Friday. (Editing by Patrick Graham)