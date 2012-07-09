(Updates quotes, prices)
* Spanish yields rise, little respite seen
* Low hopes for finance ministers' meeting
* Bund futures hit highest in a month
LONDON, July 9 Spanish and Italian bond yields
rose on Monday and financial market investors saw little chance
of respite in the euro zone's debt crisis from a meeting of
finance ministers due to start later in the day.
Spanish 10-year yields rose 9 basis points to top the
critical 7 percent level seen as unsustainable in the
longer-term, re flecting doubts over how measures agreed last
month to stem the crisis will be implemented.
Euro zone finance ministers - who were due to start meeting
as European markets were closing - face a raft of questions over
how they will aid indebted states and banks and construct a new
banking oversight regime, but the latest talks may only
highlight the initial deal's limitations.
"The expectations are quite low, you can see that by the
pressure you are seeing on peripheral debt," Richard McGuire,
strategist at Raboabank said.
"This is a product of the fact that implementation risk has
come to haunt the EU summit's plans more rapidly than might have
been expected."
Euro zone officials agreed last month that the euro zone's
bailout funds could be used to buy bonds in the secondary market
- which could help Spain and Italy - and could also be used to
directly recapitalise Spain's ailing banks.
But the lack of detail on how the plans will be implemented,
as well as opposition from Finland, have dampened initial market
euphoria over the deal. Questions over the rescue funds'
capacity to undertake such steps, and no signal the European
Central Bank would take any further unconventional measures to
support indebted countries, have also not helped sentiment.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 10
basis points higher at 7.07 percent on Monday. The Italian
equivalent rose 8.3 bps to 6.11 percent, coming
under pressure also as dealers tried to cheapen paper ahead of
an auction at the end of the week.
"The Italian auction is adding to the pressure but we're not
seeing any flows, it is just dealers shifting prices on the
screens," a trader said.
"Because Italy will be selling three-year bonds, we're
seeing more of this curve flattening."
Yields on shorter-dated paper rose sharply, with Spanish and
Italian two-year yields up 20 and 30 basis points
respectively. The flattening of the yield curve is typical in
times of stress, reflecting elevated short-term risk.
"In the absence of new news or further details on the agreed
measures from today's meeting, the path of least resistance is
for higher peripheral yields and Spain is back at fairly crucial
levels," a second trader said.
"It looks like the market is just going to keep going after
Spain until it cracks."
NEGATIVE RETURN
Two-year German yields dropped into negative
territory last week - as the ECB cut interest rates to a record
low of 0.75 percent. They were up slightly on the day near zero.
ECB President Mario Draghi kept the door open on Monday to
further interest rate cuts, saying the bank would make any
decision on further action based on economic data.
September Bund futures hit a one-month high of
144.28 earlier but saw a settlement close of 143.99, up five
ticks on the day in a choppy trading session.
Traders said volumes, thinned before the meeting and because
of summer holidays in Europe, were exacerbating price moves.
"While (the summit was) a step in the right direction, it's
raised a fair amount of questions," Brian Barry, fixed income
analyst at Investec said. "It's difficult to see what could come
out (of the meeting) which would produce a change in market
sentiment."
Last week, Bunds posted their biggest weekly gain so far
this year after three consecutive weeks of losses.
Deutsche Bank strategist Francis Yared said the ECB's rate
cut should lead to a "hunt for yield", supporting core and
semi-core government bonds with maturities of two- to
five-years. The bank recommends buying five-year French bonds.
Core paper should also find demand from investors
reinvesting coupon and redemption payments - including by
Germany and France - which total around 90 billion euros in the
first two weeks of July.
That will also help auctions this week by the Netherlands
and Germany before Italy tests sentiment with a bond sale on
Friday.
