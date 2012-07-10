* German Bunds, peripheral yields little changed
* Eurogroup meeting provides no surprises
* French, Austrian, Belgian bonds may rally further
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 10 German Bund futures hovered near
one-month highs and Spanish 10-year yields remained over the 7
percent mark on Tuesday after a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers produced little to improve appetite for riskier
assets.
Continued caution on the part of investors is likely to
benefit higher-yielding, non-peripheral markets like France or
Belgium as well as safe-haven German debt, with demand for
Italian and Spanish bonds remaining fragile.
Earlier on Tuesday, euro zone ministers agreed to grant
Spain an extra year, until 2014, to reach its deficit reduction
targets and set the parameters of an aid package for its banks
that it is hoped will prevent Madrid needing further aid.
But with 10-year Spanish yields above the key 7 percent
level beyond which countries such as Portugal or Ireland were
eventually forced out of capital markets, investors continued to
fret about a potential sovereign bailout.
Market attention is now focused on a German constitutional
court hearing later in the day on whether Europe's new bailout
scheme and budget rules are compatible with national law.
The hearing may indicate how long will it take for the court
to make a decision. Anything more than a few weeks would mean
serious delays to implementing recently agreed measures to allow
the ESM rescue fund to inject aid directly into banks and
purchase government bonds in secondary markets.
"We've heard nothing concrete (from the Eurogroup meeting)
so ... the tension is turning more and more to the
constitutional issues in Germany and the implementation risk,"
DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister said.
"If there is a positive ruling it won't have much of an
impact because it is more or less the consensus. But if it
implies further headwinds for the broader solution to the debt
crisis it would raise pressure on (peripheral) spreads."
Bund futures were last 10 ticks higher at 144.09,
having hit a one-month high of 144.28 on Monday.
The previous session's high is seen as the next resistance
level and if broken, Bunds would then target 144.63, the 78
percent retracement of June's decline, according to technical
analysts at 3C Analysis. In the opposite direction, Bunds would
find support at Monday's low of 143.85, they said.
HUNT FOR YIELD
Two-year German bond yields dipped in and out
of negative territory, last trading at -0.01 percent, while
10-year yields were flat at 1.32 percent.
Ultra-low yields in Germany are pushing investors towards
markets perceived as riskier, but not as risky as Spain or
Italy, where they can find better returns.
French, Austrian and Belgian bonds have all rallied since
the European Central Bank cut its rate to zero on Thursday for
the deposit facility used by banks to park cash with the central
bank overnight.
Belgian 10-year yields were last stable at
2.87 percent, near the record low of 2.736 percent hit on
Friday. This compares with levels around 6 percent seen in
November, during the previous wave of the euro debt crisis.
"This (trend) can persist as long as the bid for safety
continues to dominate ... meaning that you have no choice but to
search for yields in this kind of market," BNP Paribas rate
strategist Patrick Jacq said.
"As long as there is no recovery in risk appetite fuelling
more demand for peripherals I don't think this can change
dramatically."
