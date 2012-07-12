* Bunds rally after Fed minutes disappoint
* Spanish, Italian yields continue to fall
* Italy to sell bills ahead of Friday's bond auction
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 12 German government bond yields
hit five-week lows on Thursday with risk aversion dominating
financial markets after the minutes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's June meeting failed to signal any further easing.
Doubts over proposed measures to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis are also permeating sentiment, keeping safe-haven Bunds
well supported and pushing yields back towards their recent
lows.
"It's risk-off today in general, the Fed minutes didn't
signal a smoking gun for further easing," said Nick Stamenkovic,
rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"That's disappointed risk markets and is giving support to
Bunds."
Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on
Wednesday, showed the world's biggest economy might need to
worsen further before the central bank takes any more easing
steps. That pushed equities lower overnight, with European
shares following them down.
Weak Australian jobs data added to worries about global
economic growth, while a surprise rate cut in South Korea, a
50-basis point cut in Brazil to a record low and a lack of any
clear policy action by the Bank of Japan added to the cautious
mood.
September Bund futures were 20 ticks higher at
144.84 while 10-year yields were two basis points
lower at 1.25 percent. Analysts and traders expect a test of the
1.13 percent all-time low hit in June.
"Even though we've seen some easing of peripheral yields
this week, Bunds are underpinned by a combination of European
Central Bank policy and backburner concerns about the
periphery," a trader said.
After the ECB cut interest rates last week, two-year yields
have hovered around zero, pushing investors seeking
even a small return into longer-dated debt or into the semi-core
countries such as France and the Netherlands.
PERIPHERY HOLDS UP FOR NOW
Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds were lower, continuing
this week's easing, and helped by Spain's announcement of new
austerity measures on Wednesday.
However, traders said there had been very little buying of
the paper meaning the move was likely to be limited, something
reflected by widening bid/offer spreads, particularly on Spanish
bonds.
The bid/offer spread on 10-year Spanish bonds is around 80
cents, the most since late January and compared with 20 cents on
French paper of the same maturity. The equivalent Italian spread
is around 30 basis points but has been widening steadily this
month.
"Spain is getting the benefit of the doubt over the latest
fiscal measures ... but if the fiscal dynamics worsen then
Spanish bond yields are likely to go up again," Stamenkovic
said.
Markets are also concerned about a lack of detail over how
the euro zone's rescue funds could be used to stabilise Spanish
and Italian debt markets in the face of opposition from Finland
and concerns there is simply not enough cash should both
countries need help.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were
seven basis points lower at 6.52 percent, with the Italian
equivalent down three basis points at 5.77
percent.
Italy will sell 7.5 billion euros of bills ahead of a 5.25
billion euro bond sale on Friday.
Meanwhile, Ireland said it could issue 10-year bonds by
March next year if negotiations on improving the terms of its
bank bailout go well.
Irish 10-year bond yields have fallen almost a full
percentage point since late June and yields across the curve are
now lower than equivalent Spanish maturities.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)