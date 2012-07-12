* Bunds rally after Fed minutes disappoint

* Spanish, Italian yields reverse early falls

* Two-year Dutch yields hit zero

* Italian borrowing costs fall at one-year auction

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, July 12 German government bond yields hit five-week lows on Thursday with risk aversion dominating financial markets after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting failed to signal any further U.S. monetary easing.

Doubts over proposed measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis are also permeating sentiment, keeping safe-haven Bunds supported and pushing German yields back towards their recent lows.

The demand for low risk assets saw two-year Dutch yields fall to zero, with Finland's not far behind, after the European Central Bank cut interest rates last week.

"It's risk-off today in general. The Fed minutes didn't signal a smoking gun for further easing," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"That's disappointed risk markets and is giving support to Bunds."

Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on Wednesday, showed the world's biggest economy might need to worsen further before the central bank takes any more easing steps. That pushed equities lower overnight, with European shares following them down.

Weak Australian jobs data added to worries about global economic growth, while a surprise rate cut in South Korea, a 50-basis point cut in Brazil to a record low and an absence of clear policy action by the Bank of Japan added to the cautious mood.

September Bund futures were 30 ticks higher at 144.94 while 10-year yields were three basis points lower at 1.24 percent. Analysts and traders expect a test of the 1.13 percent all-time low hit in June.

"Even though we've seen some easing of peripheral yields this week, Bunds are underpinned by a combination of European Central Bank policy and backburner concerns about the periphery," a trader said.

Since the ECB cut interest rates last week, two-year German yields have hovered around zero, pushing investors seeking even a small return into longer-dated debt or into the semi-core countries such as France - where two-year spreads over German bonds have more than halved to 17 basis points since the beginning of the month.

Two-year Dutch yields hit zero percent, while the Finnish equivalent fell to just 2 basis points.

"The ECB rate cut has had a stronger impact in Germany and parts of the euro zone where markets are functioning normally," said Lena Komileva, managing director at G+ Economics.

PRESSURE ON SPAIN, ITALY

Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds, which had fallen this week, reversed early gains with traders attributing the move to fast money accounts such as hedge funds booking profits.

"There's a little bit of profit taking," a second trader said. "People are still a little bit concerned about what's going to happen in Spain and don't want to run a long position there for too long."

But traders said there weren't many flows behind any of the peripheral price moves with the 80 cent bid/offer spread on 10-year Spanish bonds, the most since late January, reflecting the illiquidity.

That compares with 20 cents on French paper of the same maturity, while the equivalent Italian spread is around 30 basis points but has been widening steadily this month.

Markets remain concerned about a lack of detail over how the euro zone's rescue funds could be used to stabilise Spanish and Italian debt markets in the face of opposition from Finland and concerns there is simply not enough cash should both countries need help.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 12 basis points higher at 6.52 percent, with the Italian equivalent up 11 basis points at 5.91 percent.

Italy saw its borrowing costs fall at a sale of one-year bills on Thursday ahead of a 5.25 billion euro bond sale on Friday, which includes the launch of a new three-year bond.

(Editing by Susan Fenton, John Stonestreet)