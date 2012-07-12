LONDON, July 12 Spanish and Italian government bond yields reversed early falls on Thursday with traders citing fast money accounts such as hedge funds booking profits after this week's rally in the paper.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 11 basis points higher at 6.70 percent, with the Italian equivalent up 10 basis points at 5.90 percent.

"There's a little bit of profit taking, I don't think it's anything more than that," a trader said.

"People are still a little bit concerned about what's going to happen in Spain and don't want to run a long position there for too long." (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Marius Zaharia)