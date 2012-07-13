DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
LONDON, July 13 German Bund futures rose on Friday after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating by two notches, rattling investors hours before the highly-indebted country heads to the debt market to raise 5.25 billion euros.
Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's new Baa2 rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if its access to debt markets dried up.
Investors are already fretting about the effectiveness of the European Union's latest measures to stop the three-year debt crisis from engulfing Spain and Italy. They worry that the region's bailout fund may not be large enough to bail out both countries.
BTP futures were last 60 ticks down at 99.28.
"Italy is going to be a mess," a trader said. "Fitch has still an A- on Italy and if they go (cut) there's going to be some aggressive forced selling. It doesn't really help ahead of an auction. Italian bonds were already giving up ground and the Moody's news is going to chew them a bit further."
The Bund future was last 13 ticks up at 144.97 compared with 144.84 at Thursday's settlement. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Patrick Graham)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)