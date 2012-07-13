* Moody's 2-notch cut leaves Italy 2 notches above junk

* Italy could struggle to raise full amount at auction

* Spanish yields follow Italy higher

* Safe-haven German Bund futures at 5-week high (Adds detail, more quotes)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 13 Italian government bond yields jumped on Friday after Moody's cut the country's credit rating by two notches, rattling investors hours before Rome heads to the debt market to raise up to 5.25 billion euros.

Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's new Baa2 rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if its access to debt markets dried up.

The timing of the move could not have been worse.

Italy aims to sell bonds in maturities of up to 11 years later in the day in a market that was already jittery as investors fretted about the effectiveness of the European Union's measures to prevent the debt crisis from engulfing Spain and Italy.

The region's bailout fund is not considered large enough to bail out both countries.

"Italy is going to be a mess," a trader said. "Fitch has still an A- on Italy and if they (cut) there's going to be some aggressive forced selling. It doesn't really help ahead of an auction. Italian bonds were already giving up ground and the Moody's news is going to chew them a bit further."

Italian 10-year yields rose 12 basis points to 6.03 percent with the Spanish equivalent up 11 bps at 6.75 percent. Italian BTP futures dropped 74 ticks to 99.14.

Five- and two-year Italian bonds, which had been catching up to a wider rally in shorter-dated core euro zone government debt after the European Central Bank last week cut interest rates to historic lows, also came under pressure.

Market participants said while domestic buying should help the Italian Treasury clear the auction of new three-year debt and tranches of three bonds no longer issued on a regular basis, it could be hard pressed to raise the sum it was targeting.

"It's quite clear that there's a lot of scepticism about the Italian situation and there are fears in the market that this auction will not be as successful as it should," said Ralf Umlaf, a bond analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen.

"The rally at the front end of the curve is also in question if these auctions are not successful today. It's clear that there will be no quick solution (to the debt crisis) and we don't believe that (the ECB rate cuts) is a game changer for the front end of Italy and Spain," he said.

The negative tone in peripheral euro zone bonds kept safe-haven German bonds at five-year highs. The Bund future was last 26 ticks up at 145.10 while 10-year Bund yields were 2.4 bps lower at 1.23 percent, just 10 bps shy of their historic low of 1.13 percent hit in June.

Commerzbank strategists said any dip in Bunds would be a buying opportunity.

