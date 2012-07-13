* Moody's cut leaves Italy 2 notches above junk
* Domestic demand helps Italy clear debt sale
* But auction relief short-lived
* Spanish yields follow Italy higher
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 13 Italian 10-year government bond
yields rose on Friday, winning little respite from a solid debt
sale as a surprise ratings cut by Moody's highlighted the risk
that the euro zone's third biggest economy could eventually fall
victim to the debt crisis.
Its bond yields are seen as more likely to rise than fall
next week as concerns remain that Rome would be sucked deeper
into the crisis if Spain ever had to ask for more help from the
bloc's ESM bailout fund.
Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's new Baa2
rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if its
access to debt markets dried up.
Domestic banks shrugged off the move and helped Italy to
sell the maximum 5.25 billion euros ($6.4 billion) of bonds it
was targeting at the auction, with three-year borrowing costs
falling to their lowest since May though they remain high by
historical standards.
Two- and five-year Italian yields fell after the auction but
benchmark 10-year yields were up 8 basis points
around 6 percent. Spanish equivalents were flat.
"By Monday, markets may forget about the downgrade, but they
will still be worried about some bigger things," Lloyds rate
strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.
"I can't see anything next week that can turn the 'risk off'
sentiment into a 'risk on'."
Two-year Italian yields fell 29 basis points to 3.875
percent while five-year bonds yielded 9 basis points less on the
day at 5.317 percent, but traders said there were scant volumes
behind the moves.
"(The move) was just some short-covering. It's not really
driven by customer flows although in the auction there was
demand there for the short end," a trader said.
Shorter-dated Italian and Spanish bonds had been catching up
this week with a wider rally in euro zone government debt after
the European Central Bank last week cut interest rates to
historic lows. The move could lose momentum with the Moody's
downgrade, traders and strategists said.
"There's going to be concern that if Fitch (cuts) you may
see some institutions having to liquidate their positions...
From a trading perspective we're not very positive on
peripherals," another trader said.
"We still think the (Italian) yield curve is going to
flatten and that's based on the belief that yields are going to
go higher."
The shaky tone in peripheral euro zone bonds pushed the
price of safe-haven German bonds to five-year highs during the
day, but a large trade in thin volumes towards the end of the
session nudged it slightly lower, traders said.
The Bund future was last 19 ticks down at 144.65,
having risen to 145.16 earlier in the day. Ten-year Bund yields
were 1.7 bps higher at 1.266 percent, but kept close to their
historic low of 1.13 percent hit in June.
"Trade is choppy, but I still think people are generally
looking to buy the dips (in Bunds), a third trader said.
($1 = 0.8208 euros)
