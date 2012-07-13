* Moody's cut leaves Italy 2 notches above junk

* Domestic demand helps Italy clear debt sale

* But auction relief short-lived

* Spanish yields follow Italy higher (Updates prices, adds fresh quotes)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, July 13 Italian 10-year government bond yields rose on Friday, winning little respite from a solid debt sale as a surprise ratings cut by Moody's highlighted the risk that the euro zone's third biggest economy could eventually fall victim to the debt crisis.

Its bond yields are seen as more likely to rise than fall next week as concerns remain that Rome would be sucked deeper into the crisis if Spain ever had to ask for more help from the bloc's ESM bailout fund.

Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's new Baa2 rating, which stands just two notches above junk status, if its access to debt markets dried up.

Domestic banks shrugged off the move and helped Italy to sell the maximum 5.25 billion euros ($6.4 billion) of bonds it was targeting at the auction, with three-year borrowing costs falling to their lowest since May though they remain high by historical standards.

Two- and five-year Italian yields fell after the auction but benchmark 10-year yields were up 8 basis points around 6 percent. Spanish equivalents were flat.

"By Monday, markets may forget about the downgrade, but they will still be worried about some bigger things," Lloyds rate strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said.

"I can't see anything next week that can turn the 'risk off' sentiment into a 'risk on'."

Two-year Italian yields fell 29 basis points to 3.875 percent while five-year bonds yielded 9 basis points less on the day at 5.317 percent, but traders said there were scant volumes behind the moves.

"(The move) was just some short-covering. It's not really driven by customer flows although in the auction there was demand there for the short end," a trader said.

Shorter-dated Italian and Spanish bonds had been catching up this week with a wider rally in euro zone government debt after the European Central Bank last week cut interest rates to historic lows. The move could lose momentum with the Moody's downgrade, traders and strategists said.

"There's going to be concern that if Fitch (cuts) you may see some institutions having to liquidate their positions... From a trading perspective we're not very positive on peripherals," another trader said.

"We still think the (Italian) yield curve is going to flatten and that's based on the belief that yields are going to go higher."

The shaky tone in peripheral euro zone bonds pushed the price of safe-haven German bonds to five-year highs during the day, but a large trade in thin volumes towards the end of the session nudged it slightly lower, traders said.

The Bund future was last 19 ticks down at 144.65, having risen to 145.16 earlier in the day. Ten-year Bund yields were 1.7 bps higher at 1.266 percent, but kept close to their historic low of 1.13 percent hit in June.

"Trade is choppy, but I still think people are generally looking to buy the dips (in Bunds), a third trader said. ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)