LONDON, July 17 German Bund futures reversed intra-day losses on Tuesday after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said there were "grave concerns" that Sicily may default.

Monti also said he expected the governor of the autonomous Italian region to resign.

Bund futures were last 3 ticks higher on the day a 145.07, having fallen as low as 144.62. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)