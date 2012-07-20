* Core demand remains strong; France, Belgium outperform
* Spanish bank bailout signoff to provide little relief
By William James
LONDON, July 20 Demand for German, French and
other low-risk government bonds is set to remain strong over the
medium term, analysts said on Friday, supported by an uncertain
global economic outlook and doubts that Spain can avoid a
full-blown bailout.
The rubber-stamping of a rescue package for Spain's troubled
banking sector was not expected to help stall Madrid's rising
borrowing costs or close the growing divide between the
countries deemed to be secure, and those that are too risky.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected this morning to
sign off on a lengthy memorandum of understanding with Spain,
spelling out the terms of an agreement to bail out its banks
with up to 100 billion euros of rescue money.
Spanish bonds held above the 7 percent line that markets
view as too expensive to be sustainable, after rising on
Thursday in the aftermath of a bond sale that attracted meagre
demand and failed to reassure investors.
"We've had most of the details leaked already on what
they're going to rubber stamp today. Spain didn't trade well
after the auction yesterday -- to me it's only a matter of time
before it goes for the full bailout," a trader said.
That view has gained increasing weight in the market as
Spain battles to cut spending and increase taxes without
torpedoing an economy already mired in recession.
As a result, investors have been steadily switching towards
bonds issued by more secure euro zone countries, pushing yields
lower on the region's 'core' issuers.
German Bund futures were steady on the day at 145.15, with
UBS technical analysis flagging further rises to target 147.74
if the Bund is able to crack tough resistance around 145.50,
where the contract peaked earlier this week.
With little economic data or new bond supply for traders to
sink their teeth into on Friday, volumes in the market were
expected to be low and one trader said it may be difficult to
find fresh momentum.
Ten-year German bond yields fell 1 basis point
to 1.21 percent but Bunds were outpaced by French and Belgian
debt as the hunt for yield continued to support highly-rated
bonds that offer better returns.
"There is still a bid for safety and a hunt for yield, so
this is favouring core markets as well as curve-flatteners, as
investors go further out (along the maturity curve) because
yields at the short end are very low or negative," said Patrick
Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.
Traders are watching closely to see if France will become
the next sovereign to see its two year bond yields pushed to
zero, following Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.
French two-year yields edged 0.5 bps lower to
0.11 percent while 10-year debt fell 2.5 bps on
the day to 2.05 percent. Equivalent Belgian debt
dropped 3.5 bps to 2.43 percent.
