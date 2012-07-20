* Core demand remains strong; France, Belgium outperform

* Spanish bank bailout signoff to provide little relief

By William James

LONDON, July 20 Demand for German, French and other low-risk government bonds is set to remain strong over the medium term, analysts said on Friday, supported by an uncertain global economic outlook and doubts that Spain can avoid a full-blown bailout.

The rubber-stamping of a rescue package for Spain's troubled banking sector was not expected to help stall Madrid's rising borrowing costs or close the growing divide between the countries deemed to be secure, and those that are too risky.

Euro zone finance ministers are expected this morning to sign off on a lengthy memorandum of understanding with Spain, spelling out the terms of an agreement to bail out its banks with up to 100 billion euros of rescue money.

Spanish bonds held above the 7 percent line that markets view as too expensive to be sustainable, after rising on Thursday in the aftermath of a bond sale that attracted meagre demand and failed to reassure investors.

"We've had most of the details leaked already on what they're going to rubber stamp today. Spain didn't trade well after the auction yesterday -- to me it's only a matter of time before it goes for the full bailout," a trader said.

That view has gained increasing weight in the market as Spain battles to cut spending and increase taxes without torpedoing an economy already mired in recession.

As a result, investors have been steadily switching towards bonds issued by more secure euro zone countries, pushing yields lower on the region's 'core' issuers.

German Bund futures were steady on the day at 145.15, with UBS technical analysis flagging further rises to target 147.74 if the Bund is able to crack tough resistance around 145.50, where the contract peaked earlier this week.

With little economic data or new bond supply for traders to sink their teeth into on Friday, volumes in the market were expected to be low and one trader said it may be difficult to find fresh momentum.

Ten-year German bond yields fell 1 basis point to 1.21 percent but Bunds were outpaced by French and Belgian debt as the hunt for yield continued to support highly-rated bonds that offer better returns.

"There is still a bid for safety and a hunt for yield, so this is favouring core markets as well as curve-flatteners, as investors go further out (along the maturity curve) because yields at the short end are very low or negative," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.

Traders are watching closely to see if France will become the next sovereign to see its two year bond yields pushed to zero, following Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.

French two-year yields edged 0.5 bps lower to 0.11 percent while 10-year debt fell 2.5 bps on the day to 2.05 percent. Equivalent Belgian debt dropped 3.5 bps to 2.43 percent. (Editing by Catherine Evans)