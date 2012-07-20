(Updates with approval of Spanish deal)

* Spanish debt risk premium hits euro-era high

* Doubts grow Madrid can avoid full-blown bailout

* Bank bailout signoff to provide little relief

* Core demand remains strong; France, Belgium outperform

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James

LONDON, July 20 The risk premium on Spanish government bonds hit a euro-era high on Friday with little relief seen any time soon for its rising borrowing costs on growing investor doubts that Madrid can avoid a full-blown bailout.

Safe-haven German bond prices jumped, with demand for French and other low-risk government bonds set to remain strong over the medium term, supported by an uncertain global economic outlook and concern over Spain's fiscal problems.

The widely-expected approval of a rescue package for Spain's troubled banking sector did not stop Madrid's borrowing costs from rising or close the growing divide between the countries deemed to be secure, and those that are too risky.

Euro zone finance ministers signed off on a lengthy memorandum of understanding with Spain, spelling out the terms of an agreement to bail out its banks with up to 100 billion euros of rescue money.

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 10 basis points to 7.12 percent, driving their premium over benchmark German debt to 595 basis points, its highest in the euro era, albeit in holiday-thinned markets.

The yield rose on Thursday above the 7 percent line that markets view as too expensive to be sustainable after a bond sale that attracted meagre demand and failed to reassure investors.

"We've had most of the details (of the bank bailout) leaked already. Spain didn't trade well after the auction yesterday. To me it's only a matter of time before it goes for the full bailout," a trader said.

That view has gained increasing weight in the market as Spain battles to cut spending and increase taxes without torpedoing an economy already mired in recession.

Madrid said on Friday it expects to get its public deficit down below the EU's target limit of 3 percent of GDP only in 2014. That year it is forecasting a deficit equivalent to 2.8 percent of GDP.

Adding to Spain's woes, the heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia said on Friday it would apply for help under the government's 18 billion euro plan passed on Thursday aimed at helping regional finances.

Italian 10-year yields followed Spain higher, with investors fretting that the euro zone's permanent ESM rescue fund, due to come into effect this month, was insufficiently funded to effectively contain the three-year debt crisis.

"We're convinced the market wants to test the actual readiness of the ESM to intervene to see how this will be able to go," said Norbert Wuthe, a rate strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.

"We'll see spreads in Spain, predominantly, and also Italy rising," he said.

YIELD HUNT

As a result of the ructions in the periphery, investors have been steadily switching towards bonds issued by more secure euro zone countries, pushing yields lower on the region's 'core' issuers.

German Bund futures were up 52 ticks on the day at 145.66 while cash 10-year bond yields fell 5 basis points to 1.17 percent.

But Bunds were outpaced by Belgian debt, with French bonds also rallying as the hunt for yield continued to support highly-rated bonds that offer better returns.

"There is still a bid for safety and a hunt for yield, so this is favouring core markets as well as curve-flatteners, as investors go further out (along the maturity curve) because yields at the short end are very low or negative," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.

Traders are watching closely to see if France will become the next sovereign to see its two year bond yields pushed to zero, following Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.

French 10-year debt fell 4 bps on the day to 2.04 percent while equivalent Belgian debt dropped 6 bps to 2.41 percent. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)