(Corrects name of bank in paragraph 6)
* Bunds yields rise after Moody's cuts German outlook
* Bund yield rise seen temporary
* Spanish yield curve begins to invert on bailout fears
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 24 A rally in safe-haven German
government bonds paused on Tuesday, with Bund yields edging
higher after credit rating agency Moody's revised its outlook
for Germany to negative
Short-dated Spanish bond yields rose further, albeit at a
slower pace than on Monday, but traders saw little respite as
expectations grew that the country will need a full bailout on
top of an already approved rescue for its banks.
The potential cost to the so-called core euro zone members
of Spain and Italy requiring further support was one of the
reasons cited by Moody's for changing Germany's outlook and
those of the Netherlands and Luxembourg, along with the cost of
containing fallout from a possible Greek euro exit
.
Greece's international lenders return to Athens on Tuesday
to decide whether to keep the country on its 130-billion-euro
life support line. Athens has fallen behind target on
implementing reforms undertaken as part of the bailout deal.
But analysts said with a "sizeable" investor base obliged to
invest in euro-denominated assets, the sell-off in Bunds was
likely to be temporary and they would remain the safe haven of
choice.
"If we're to get to a solution to the debt crisis it can
only be through fiscal unity which points to higher core yields
and ratings potentially coming under pressure," said Richard
McGuire, interest rate strategist at Rabobank.
"But in order to get to the point where core sovereigns
assume the liabilities, things must get worse and that points
towards lower yields in the short term, particularly for
Germany."
With Standard & Poor's already assigning Finland a negative
outlook, no euro zone country has a stable outlook on its
triple-A rating from all three major credit agencies.
Bund futures were down 79 ticks on the day at
144.76, with 10-year yields up 7.7 basis points at
1.25 percent.
Traders said they were seeing selling of German paper by
both long-term investors and "fast-money" accounts, such as
hedge funds, as well as by dealers.
Bunds have underperformed both U.S. Treasuries and UK gilts
this week, something one trader called an "anti-euro bias.
"It's a hard call given what's happening in the periphery
and if you have to stay in the euro zone, you're going to stay
in Bunds," he said.
The Netherlands will sell two- and 15-year bonds and should
find decent demand given the small additional yield paid over
German paper, but Spain is likely to have to pay a high price to
issue 3 billion euros of three- and six-month bills after yields
on its debt soared on Monday.
Spanish bond yields have soared to euro-era highs on concern
the government might lose access to funding markets and need a
full bailout, which would drain the euro zone's rescue funds at
their current capacity.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos ruled out a
full-scale financial rescue but the rise in
yields showed markets were unconvinced.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 10 bps higher at
7.59 percent but five-year yields rose above
10-year yields for the first time since June 2001.
Short-dated yields have risen more than longer-dated ones,
flattening the curve, because of a perceived rise in credit
risk.
Two-year yields were up 16 bps at 6.77 percent
after rising almost a percentage point on Monday after media
reports on Sunday that up to half a dozen local authorities were
ready to follow Valencia in asking for government aid.
After the recent surge in yields on Spanish and Italian
bonds, clearing house LCH.Clearnet increased the cost of using
debt issued by the two countries to raise funds via its repo
service.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)