LONDON, July 25 German Bund futures reversed
opening gains on Wednesday after European Central Bank
policymaker Ewald Nowotny was quoted as saying he saw grounds
for giving the ESM euro zone rescue fund a banking licence.
"The headline saying Nowotny sees arguments for giving ESM a
banking licence is putting a bit of pressure on Bunds," a trader
said. "But we're in a period of thin markets and it's not going
to take a lot to move markets. Spain is also under pressure so
there's no relief there from the move lower in Bunds."
Bund futures were last 35 ticks lower at 144.68.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise;
Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)