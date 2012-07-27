LONDON, July 27 German Bund futures extended
recent losses at the open on Friday with selling pressure on
Italian and Spanish bonds easing after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi sent a strong signal the ECB will act to
fight the euro zone debt crisis.
Spanish yields are expected to fall further, having broken
below 7 percent for the first time in a week on
Thursday after Draghi's remarks.
Ireland added to the cautiously upbeat tone in peripheral
euro zone debt markets with a successful return to bond markets
with a sale of new long-term government debt on Thursday, the
first since its EU/IMF bailout in 2010.
Bund futures fell 20 ticks to 143.82, after sliding
68 ticks on Thursday while Italian BTP futures were
last up 82 ticks at 99.71.
"Peripherals will hold a firm tone so I expect Bunds will be
a little bit capped going into the weekend. But talk is cheap.
They (the ECB) are going to have to deliver something now," a
trader said.
The prospect of bolder action which could contain the
three-year debt crisis cools demand for lower risk assets such
as German Bunds which have been the safe haven of choice for
investors seeking to preserve cash from the market turmoil.
But some analysts and traders cautioned that hopes for more
ECB action may be premature as Draghi also pointed out that the
central bank would not want to do the job governments had to do.
"We'll probably stay longer periphery and see what develops.
There's a risk of disappointment as we have seen all the way
through this crisis. For now people are trading on hope," the
trader said.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Anirban Nag)