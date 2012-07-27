LONDON, July 27 Italian government bond yields rose on Friday on growing caution about how quickly the European Central Bank could act on President Mario Draghi's pledge to intervene in markets to fight the euro zone debt crisis.

Italian 10-year yields were last up 5 basis points on the day at 6.08 percent, reversing some of Thursday's fall after Draghi signaled more robust action from the central bank to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

"The feeling is that if he was going to say anything he had to say that," one trader said. "People in the market are saying 'we still think we're in trouble' ... they are probably waiting for him to intervene."

German Bund futures briefly reversed losses to hit a session high of 144.12. They were last down 8 ticks at 143.94. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Marius Zaharia)