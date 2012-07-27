LONDON, July 27 German Bund futures fell to
session lows on Friday after data showed U.S. economic growth
slowed in line with expectations in the second quarter.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate
between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since the
third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
First-quarter growth was revised up to 2.0 percent from the
previously reported 1.9 percent.
The Bund future fell to 143.47, its lowest on the
day, from 143.61 before the data. It was last 45 ticks down on
the day at 143.56.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Marius
Zaharia)