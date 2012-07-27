LONDON, July 27 German Bund futures fell to session lows on Friday after data showed U.S. economic growth slowed in line with expectations in the second quarter.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since the third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

First-quarter growth was revised up to 2.0 percent from the previously reported 1.9 percent.

The Bund future fell to 143.47, its lowest on the day, from 143.61 before the data. It was last 45 ticks down on the day at 143.56. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Marius Zaharia)