LONDON, July 30 German Bund futures stayed close
to three-week lows on Monday as expectations that the European
Central Bank could be preparing bold measures to reduce high
Italian and Spanish borrowing costs boosted appetite for riskier
assets.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the central bank
would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, a message
echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande.
Those statements increased expectations the ECB may resume
its bond-buying programme and potentially ease monetary policy
further at its Thursday meeting.
"The meeting will probably be the final scheduled gathering
of Euro policymakers, either central bankers or politicians,
until September and could therefore be pivotal to how peripheral
bonds perform over the coming weeks," Credit Agricole rate
strategist Orlando Green said.
At 0604 GMT, Bund futures were flat at 143.21,
close to three-week lows of 142.64 hit on Friday.
The comments from euro zone policymakers provide a more
favorable backdrop for Italy's sale of up to 5.5 billion euros
in three-to-10-year bonds later in the day.
Belgium also plans to sell between 2.0 billion and 3.5
billion euros of five-, 10- and 15-year benchmark
bonds.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will travel to
Germany to meet Merkel and the ECB's Draghi on Monday.
