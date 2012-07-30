* Bunds sell-off, rally in Italian, Spanish bonds slows
* Soothing words from policymakers to help Italian debt sale
* Markets want action to follow words before rallying more
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 30 Italian and Spanish bond yields
inched lower on Monday as euro zone policymakers appeared to be
preparing for bolder measures to tackle the debt crisis, but the
room for further falls depended on how soon any action was
taken.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said last week
the central bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the
euro, a message echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande.
The soothing words from policymakers were likely to improve
demand at an Italian action later in the day.
Some in markets expect the ECB to resume its bond-buying
programme (SMP)-- opposed by Germany's Bundesbank -- in the near
term and possibly to ease monetary policy further at its
Thursday meeting.
Some also expect policymakers to show more openness towards
the idea of giving the euro zone rescue funds a banking licence.
That would allow the funds to have a more active role in
lowering Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
However, the nature and timing of any action is unclear and
euro zone officials have said September is shaping up to be a
"make-or-break" month in the search for a resolution to the
three-year-old debt crisis
"It seems that policymakers are taking things more
seriously," Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
"Expectations are high ... but for the rally to continue we
may need more colour, more details and maybe some action."
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 14
basis points lower at 6.63 percent, having fallen from levels
around 7.5 percent seen before Draghi's comments on Thursday.
Italian 10-year yields fell 7 bps to 5.88 percent.
Officials have also said the ECB and national central banks
are considering taking significant losses on their Greek bond
holdings, in another sign that measures previously considered
taboo are being contemplated behind the scenes.
The improvement in sentiment may prove temporary, as the
markets' main concern, that Spanish may need a sovereign rescue,
is still unaddressed.
A euro zone official said Economy Minister Luis de Guindos
had brought up the prospect of a 300 billion euro bailout last
week at a meeting with German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble. Spain denied this was the case.
A Spanish bailout would use up euro zone's resources for
fighting the debt crisis and leave Italy, seen as the next
potential domino after Spain, unprotected. ECB bond purchases
are likely to be of little use in such a situation.
"It's just time-buying," Lloyds rate strategist Eric Wand
said. "They (the ECB) may take us through to September ... but
the ECB action really needs to be supported by some other
stabilisation measures at EU level."
In the meantime, however, Wand said the market was building
expectations of some form of ECB intervention: "The nature of
Draghi's language was quite forceful so I would expect them to
act. The reaction could be quite ugly if they didn't."
German Bund futures were 34 ticks higher at 143.55,
in a sign that cautiousness is replacing the enthusiasm seen
last week as markets wanted words to be followed by action.
The comments from euro zone policymakers do, however,
provide a more favorable backdrop for Italy's sale of up to 5.5
billion euros in three-to-10-year bonds.
"The odds for bumpy auctions this week have receded," said
Commerzbank's Guntermann, adding that a Spanish auction on
Thursday - just before the ECB will release the outcome of its
meeting - should also see improved demand.
Belgium also plans to sell between 2.0 billion and 3.5
billion euros of five-, 10- and 15-year benchmark
bonds.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)