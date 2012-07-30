DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON, July 30 Italian government bond yields reversed earlier falls to stand higher on the day as the market digested almost 5.5 billion euros worth of new issuance.
Ten-year bond yields were 9 basis points higher on the day at 6.04 percent, after earlier falling as low as 5.88 percent.
Italy sold 5- and 10-year bonds as well as a small amount of 3-year paper. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Marius Zaharia)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Tight capital controls, deal scrutiny hurt investor confidence