LONDON, July 30 Italian government bond yields reversed earlier falls to stand higher on the day as the market digested almost 5.5 billion euros worth of new issuance.

Ten-year bond yields were 9 basis points higher on the day at 6.04 percent, after earlier falling as low as 5.88 percent.

Italy sold 5- and 10-year bonds as well as a small amount of 3-year paper. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Marius Zaharia)