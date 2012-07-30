* Soothing words from policymakers help Italian debt sale

* Markets want action to follow words to sustain rally

* Belgian bond yields fall sharply at 10-yr debt auction (Updates into settlement)

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 30 A rally in Italian and Spanish government bonds showed signs of flagging on Monday as investors waited for European policymakers to back up pledges to safeguard the euro with new anti-crisis measures.

Italy's borrowing costs fell at a debt sale but remained elevated in a sign that caution was setting in after the high expectations created by last week's comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who said the ECB would do whatever it took to preserve the common currency.

Also signalling investor edginess, German Bunds clawed higher while 10-year borrowing costs for lower-rated Belgium fell sharply, underscoring its status as a relatively safe bet for investors looking for some return given the slide in German yields to record lows.

Draghi's words fuelled speculation the ECB would resume its bond-buying programme -- opposed by Germany's Bundesbank -- or possibly ease monetary policy further at its Thursday meeting.

Some insiders say the bank is even considering outright asset purchases.

Officials have said the ECB and national central banks are also considering taking significant losses on their Greek bond holdings, in another sign that measures previously considered taboo are being contemplated behind the scenes.

"(Draghi) has upped the stakes massively," said Peter Allwright, head of absolute return on rates and currency at RWC Partners. "He has gone all in, but the market will be calling his bluff."

The nature and timing of any action is unclear and euro zone officials have said September is shaping up to be a "make-or-break" month in the search for a resolution to the three-year-old debt crisis

Spanish 10-year yields dropped 13 basis points to 6.64 percent, having fallen from levels around 7.5 percent seen before Draghi's comments on Thursday, with 5- and two-year yields sliding as much as 20 bps, reversing a near inversion of the curve seen early last week.

Italian 10-year yields were 7 basis points higher at 5.88 percent.

"What the ECB is trying to do is to stabilise the market to drive yields down," said David Keeble, global head of rates strategy at Credit Agricole.

"They are likely to come out and say that they are doing SMP (bond purchases) not instantly but that they're more inclined to do it if the market remains volatile. If we can get the stability back then we'll start to grind lower in yields."

German Bund futures settled 18 ticks higher on the day at 143.39. Ten-year German yields were little changed at 1.39 percent, while two-year yields were 6 basis points lower at minus 0.08 percent.

RBS strategists seeing selling in Bunds getting exhausted if yields back up as high as 1.50-1.60 percent.

RWC's Allwright said he favoured short-dated German paper going into the ECB meeting as it would benefit from any outcome. A disappointment would reignite safe-haven flows, while more monetary easing would support a further drop in short-term rates.

TIME-BUYING

The markets' main concern - that Spain may need a sovereign rescue - is still unaddressed.

A euro zone official said Economy Minister Luis de Guindos had brought up the prospect of a 300 billion euro bailout last week at a meeting with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. Spain denied this was the case.

Should Madrid seek further aid after an agreed bank bailout of up to 100 billion euros, this would use up the euro zone's resources and leave no protection for Italy, seen as the next potential domino that would fall after Spain and whose economy is twice as big. ECB bond purchases are likely to be of little use in such a situation.

The comments from euro zone policymakers helped Italy to sell 5.48 billion euros of bonds at lower yields compared with previous sales.

But its 10-year borrowing costs were still more than twice as much as those of Belgium as it cemented its status as a secure bet little more than half a year after its yields flirted with danger.

"Despite the welcome dip in yields, Italy's cost of borrowing remains decidedly elevated and perhaps indicative of residual market caution heading into Thursday's ECB policy meeting," Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire said.

"While these sales do provide some indication of an easing of tensions at the periphery, they also show considerable further progress on this front is needed." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson, John Stonestreet)