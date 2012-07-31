* Spain, Italy yields edge up as rally falters
* Spain says no intention of applying for EFSF aid
* Doubts over ECB ability to act boldly this week set in
* Bund futures rise, month-end buying helps
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 31 A rally in peripheral euro zone
government bonds faltered on Tuesday, lifting safe-haven German
Bunds as scepticism over the European Central Bank's ability to
take bold action to back up a pledge to protect the euro set in.
Spanish and Italian bond yields, which fell sharply after
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the central bank
was ready to do whatever it took to safeguard the euro, edged up
and were seen drifting higher before the ECB meets on Thursday.
Draghi's remarks sparked expectations that the central bank
would revive its bond purchase programme, mothballed for months
and opposed by the Bundesbank, at its Thursday meeting to bring
down elevated Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
He also prompted speculation that the euro zone's temporary
EFSF rescue fund could start buying Spanish debt but Madrid
poured cold water on that on Monday, saying it had no intention
of asking for European funds to buy its debt.
German Bund futures were last up 30 ticks at
143.69, having fallen 125 ticks in the aftermath of Draghi's
comments. Gains were helped by month-end buying when some
investors such as pension funds typically buy to keep their
portfolio in line with bond indexes.
German 10-year cash yields were 2 bps lower at
1.35 percent.
"There's a bit of scepticism and wondering if maybe Draghi
overpromised. Thursday is going to be very interesting to see
what's actually said," a trader said.
"The risks for disappointment for the periphery are quite
high if we don't see anything particularly substantial from the
ECB and we could see the sharp fall in yields reverse."
Spanish 10-year yields were last 4 bps up at
6.67 percent. They fell almost a full point in recent days from
euro era peaks of 7.7 percent hit early last week, as hopes of
ECB intervention grew. Equivalent Italian yields were up 3 bps
at 5.06 percent.
A resumption of the ECB's bond buying programme could see
the 10-year Spanish yield premium over German Bunds tumble over
a full point in coming days to 450 bps, ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti said. Any disappointment would lead to
another blow-out in yields.
Some analysts said Spain's reluctance to apply for EFSF aid,
after an already agreed bailout for its banks of up to 100
billion euros, compromised the ECB's ability to act decisively.
Previous action by the central bank to buy government debt had
had only a limited impact in keeping Spanish yields at
sustainable levels.
"There is a potential for large spread compression near term
on the reactivation of the SMP (ECB bond buying programme)," RBS
strategists said in a note.
"But the effect will dissipate without a memorandum of
understanding (on an EFSF aid request from Spain) and as soon as
the Bundesbank talks (ECB bond buying) down, so it is likely not
long-lived."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)