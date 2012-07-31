* Doubts over bold ECB anti-crisis measures set in
* Spain, Italy bond rally stumbles before ECB meeting
* Spain says no intention of applying for EFSF aid
* Bund futures rise, month-end buying helps
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 31 A rally in peripheral euro zone
government bonds faltered on Tuesday, lifting safe-haven German
Bunds, as scepticism the European Central Bank could take bold
action to back up a pledge to protect the euro set in.
Spanish and Italian bond yields, which fell sharply after
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the central bank
was ready to do whatever it took to safeguard the euro, were all
but flat. Analysts saw little scope for further falls before the
central bank's policy meeting on Thursday.
Draghi's remarks sparked expectations that the central bank
would revive its bond purchase programme, mothballed for months
and opposed by the Bundesbank, to bring down elevated Spanish
and Italian borrowing costs.
He also prompted speculation that the euro zone's EFSF
temporary rescue fund could start buying Spanish debt but Madrid
poured cold water on that on Monday, saying it had no intention
of asking European funds to buy its debt.
German Bund futures were last 55 ticks up at
143.69, having fallen 125 ticks to a low of 142.64 in the
aftermath of Draghi's comments. Gains were helped by month-end
buying when some investors, such as pension funds, typically buy
to keep their portfolio in line with bond indexes.
German 10-year cash yields were 4 basis points
lower at 1.34 percent.
"There's a bit of scepticism and wondering if maybe Draghi
overpromised. Thursday is going to be very interesting to see
what's actually said," a trader said.
"The risks for disappointment for the periphery are quite
high if we don't see anything particularly substantial from the
ECB and we could see the sharp fall in yields reverse."
Spanish 10-year yields were flat at 6.67
percent while five-year bonds, which led the rally, yielded 5
bps more on the day at 6.16 percent. Italian
10-year yields were also flat at 6.02 percent.
Ten-year Spanish yields are down from euro era peaks of 7.7
percent hit early last week, with shorter-dated yields falling
from above 6 percent on the prospect of ECB intervention.
"There's a lot of expectation built up and the curve has
steepened. If these expectations are disappointed the market is
not going to take it very well and we'll see a bearish
flattening of the curve," a trader said.
A resumption of ECB bond buying could see the 10-year
Spanish yield premium over German Bunds tumble more than a
point in coming days to 450 bps, ING rate strategist Alessandro
Giansanti said.
Some analysts said Spain's reluctance to apply for EFSF aid,
after an already agreed bailout for its banks of up to 100
billion euros, compromised the ECB's ability to act decisively.
Previous action by the bank to buy government debt had only a
limited impact in keeping Spanish yields at sustainable levels.
"There is a potential for large spread compression near-term
on the reactivation of the SMP (ECB bond buying programme)," RBS
strategists said in a note.
However, unless Spain asked the EFSF to buy its bonds, the
effectiveness of ECB purchases on their own would be
short-lived, they said.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)