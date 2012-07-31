* Doubts over bold ECB anti-crisis measures set in

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 31 A rally in peripheral euro zone government bonds faltered on Tuesday, lifting safe-haven German Bunds, as scepticism the European Central Bank could take bold action to back up a pledge to protect the euro set in.

Spanish and Italian bond yields, which fell sharply after ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the central bank was ready to do whatever it took to safeguard the euro, were all but flat. Analysts saw little scope for further falls before the central bank's policy meeting on Thursday.

Draghi's remarks sparked expectations that the central bank would revive its bond purchase programme, mothballed for months and opposed by the Bundesbank, to bring down elevated Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

He also prompted speculation that the euro zone's EFSF temporary rescue fund could start buying Spanish debt but Madrid poured cold water on that on Monday, saying it had no intention of asking European funds to buy its debt.

German Bund futures were last 55 ticks up at 143.69, having fallen 125 ticks to a low of 142.64 in the aftermath of Draghi's comments. Gains were helped by month-end buying when some investors, such as pension funds, typically buy to keep their portfolio in line with bond indexes.

German 10-year cash yields were 4 basis points lower at 1.34 percent.

"There's a bit of scepticism and wondering if maybe Draghi overpromised. Thursday is going to be very interesting to see what's actually said," a trader said.

"The risks for disappointment for the periphery are quite high if we don't see anything particularly substantial from the ECB and we could see the sharp fall in yields reverse."

Spanish 10-year yields were flat at 6.67 percent while five-year bonds, which led the rally, yielded 5 bps more on the day at 6.16 percent. Italian 10-year yields were also flat at 6.02 percent.

Ten-year Spanish yields are down from euro era peaks of 7.7 percent hit early last week, with shorter-dated yields falling from above 6 percent on the prospect of ECB intervention.

"There's a lot of expectation built up and the curve has steepened. If these expectations are disappointed the market is not going to take it very well and we'll see a bearish flattening of the curve," a trader said.

A resumption of ECB bond buying could see the 10-year Spanish yield premium over German Bunds tumble more than a point in coming days to 450 bps, ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

Some analysts said Spain's reluctance to apply for EFSF aid, after an already agreed bailout for its banks of up to 100 billion euros, compromised the ECB's ability to act decisively. Previous action by the bank to buy government debt had only a limited impact in keeping Spanish yields at sustainable levels.

"There is a potential for large spread compression near-term on the reactivation of the SMP (ECB bond buying programme)," RBS strategists said in a note.

However, unless Spain asked the EFSF to buy its bonds, the effectiveness of ECB purchases on their own would be short-lived, they said. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)