LONDON Aug 1 German Bund futures fell on
Wednesday as investors took profit on more than a point of gains
in the previous session before a German auction which was
expected to attract demand despite low returns.
Investors were likely to snap up 4 billion euros of
safe-haven paper amid uncertainty on whether European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi will deliver on his pledge to do
whatever it takes to protect the euro.
The comments, made last week, generated high expectations
that at the very least the ECB would resume its bond-buying
programme but Germany's continued resistance to giving the euro
zone's future ESM rescue fund a banking licence has dampened
hopes for a bold policy response.
One trader said the market was consolidating after a rally
that was partly driven by month-end buying in the previous
session. He expected the market to remain range-bound before the
outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting later in the day and the
ECB policy decisions on Thursday.
German Bund futures were down 31 ticks on the day
at 144.26, having rallied 116 ticks in the previous session.
"There is growing scepticism on some big response," the
trader said.
He expected the ECB to open the door to a rate cut or some
other policy move down the line, but that inaction at this
meeting could see Bunds rally and Spanish yields head back
towards euro-era highs.
"There is a risk for a big disappointment this week," he
said, also referring to the Fed meeting.
The U.S. central bank is likely to show that it is ready to
act against a weakening U.S. economy but stop short of
aggressive measures for now.
