* German Bunds fall before five-year auction
* Demand seen at the five-year bond sale, despite returns
* Investors brace for ECB meeting, risk of disappointment
(Updates throughout)
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 1 German Bund futures fell on
Wednesday as investors took profit on more than a point of gains
in the previous session before an auction of five-year debt that
is expected to attract demand despite low returns.
Investors were likely to snap up 4 billion euros of
safe-haven paper amid uncertainty over whether European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi is capable of delivering on Thursday
on his pledge to do whatever it takes to protect the euro.
The comments, made last week, generated high expectations
that at the very least the ECB would resume its bond-buying
programme but Germany's continued resistance to giving the euro
zone's future ESM rescue fund a banking licence has dampened
hopes for a bold policy response.
Analysts said the market was consolidating after a rally
that was partly driven by month-end buying in the previous
session.
"After the rally yesterday, the fall in Bunds is not
surprising. I think the market had just rallied too much given
that there is still a chance that the ECB might announce
something tomorrow," Cagdas Aksu, European rates strategist at
Barclays said.
He expected healthy demand at the German auction.
"The bond looks fair value to cheap on the German curve and
there is generally bid for the German paper. I think it should
be smooth."
German Bund futures fell 72 ticks to 143.86,
pushing 10-year government bond yields 5.3 basis
points higher to 1.34 percent.
Five-year bond yields rose 3.4 bps to 0.34
percent.
Despite the low returns, Alexander Aldinger, rate analyst at
Commerzbank said the five-year bond sale could also benefit from
demand from people seeking a pick-up in relation to
negative-yielding two-year bonds.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were
down 5.5 basis points at 6.72 percent, while their Italian
equivalent fell 10 bps to 5.99 percent.
"Italy widened a bit yesterday and it's just taking back
some of that widening but there isn't much volume behind the
moves. Markets in general are in a risk-on mode before the ECB.
A lot of the expectation is already priced in," a trader said.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to show later on
Wednesday that it is ready to act against a weakening U.S.
economy but stop short of aggressive measures for now.
Expectations for action from the ECB - which concludes its
own meeting on Thursday - have been higher on the back of
Draghi's bold comments. Even though markets have scaled them
back somewhat, analysts said a lack action could see Bunds rally
and Spanish yields retest euro-era highs made last month.
A second trader said he wasn't taking any chances, and that
he was staying long on Bunds. There was decent support at 143.70
and he could add to his long position if the Bund got to that
level, he said.
"Given that he laid down the ground-work... if he doesn't
(take action) then the market is going to take it really badly,"
the trader said. "Even if he does say something... and we get a
sell-off in the Bund, people might use it as an opportunity to
get long again."
ING was also bracing for a disappointing ECB meeting on
Thursday:
"The 5s10s curve has recently re-steepened to 98 bp from
85bp in May," it said. "It has been correlated with the sell-off
in the 10yr German yield. We suggest taking advantage of the
movement and entering in a 5s10s flattening as a hedge for a
disappointing ECB meeting on Thursday."