* Spanish, Italian yields fall before ECB meeting Thurs

* German Bunds down sharply, support seen at 143.70

* Nervous investors pick up German five-year bonds at sale (Recasts, updates prices, quotes)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 1 Spanish and Italian bond prices rose on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to sell before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday on the possibility the bank may resume its bond buying programme.

Just days ago, many analysts were expecting bond-buying was the least the ECB would do after bank chief Mario Draghi said last week that he would do what was needed to preserve the euro.

Markets have since scaled back expectations and demand at a five-year auction of safe-haven German bonds highlighted that uncertainty.

But the risk of disappointment was still considered high and market players said that if the ECB did not act 10-year Spanish yields could retest last week's euro-era highs and Italian yields rise in tandem.

"(Draghi) was successful in injecting two-way risk back into the market. You can't go short in these kind of environments if there is a substantial risk of bond purchases," James Nixon, chief European economist at Societe Generale, said.

"That buys time but he will be decisively found out on Thursday afternoon if they don't back that kind of language with action."

Ten-year Spanish yields, which hit a euro-era high last week of 7.78 percent, were down 7 basis points at 6.7 percent, with the market showing little reaction to Standard & Poor's affirming Spain's ratings at BBB+ with a negative outlook.

Draghi said last Thursday that high borrowing costs that interfered with monetary policy transmission came under the ECB's mandate.

The ECB would have to "either make a clearer kind of proposition to what they consider too high and where it interferes with the transmission mechanism or come into the markets and actually buy something," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec.

"But if you get neither of those, I think there will be disappointment and you could well see yields go up towards the highs of last week"

Italian yields were down 15 basis points on the day at 5.93 percent.

"Italy widened a bit yesterday and it's just taking back some of that widening but there isn't much volume behind the moves. Markets in general are in a risk-on mode before the ECB. A lot of the expectation is already priced in," a trader said.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to show later on Wednesday that it is ready to act against a weakening U.S. economy but stop short of aggressive measures.

Investors snapped up 3.4 billion euros worth of five-year German bonds at a record low cost to Berlin. With no end in sight to the euro zone debt crisis, investor appetite for German debt has remained strong.

Five-year bond prices stayed lower after the auction as the market absorbed the supply. Yields were 2.8 basis points higher at 0.33 percent.

"I was not expecting such strong demand," said Alessandro Giansanti, a rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam. "It shows two things. First, the market...(knows) that maybe tomorrow Draghi would not be able to confirm its expectations. Second, there is a lot of liquidity in the market that needs to find a place."

A second trader said he too was not taking chances and was staying long Bund futures. There was decent support at 143.70 and he could add to his long position if the Bund got to that level, he said.

September futures were down 86 ticks on the day at 143.71.

"Given that he laid down the groundwork... if he doesn't (take action) then the market is going to take it really badly," the trader said. "Even if he does say something... and we get a sell-off in the Bund, people might use it as an opportunity to get long again." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)