LONDON Aug 1 German Bund futures fell more than
a full point to hit the day's lows on Wednesday as some
investors anticipated that the European Central Bank could
deliver some anti-crisis measures.
"Some people are starting to be a little bit careful before
the ECB meeting tomorrow so the longs may be scaling back
position," a trader said.
"People are thinking that (ECB President Mario) Draghi will
have to say something given that he laid some groundwork last
week. That's the game we're in but these are summer months and
volumes are thin and it doesn't take much to move the market."
Bund futures fell 109 ticks to a session low of
143.46.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Marius
Zaharia)