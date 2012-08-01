LONDON Aug 1 German Bund futures fell more than a full point to hit the day's lows on Wednesday as some investors anticipated that the European Central Bank could deliver some anti-crisis measures.

"Some people are starting to be a little bit careful before the ECB meeting tomorrow so the longs may be scaling back position," a trader said.

"People are thinking that (ECB President Mario) Draghi will have to say something given that he laid some groundwork last week. That's the game we're in but these are summer months and volumes are thin and it doesn't take much to move the market."

Bund futures fell 109 ticks to a session low of 143.46. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Marius Zaharia)