* Spanish, Italian yields fall before ECB meeting Thursday

* German Bunds down sharply, reverse Tuesday gains

* Nervous investors pick up German five-year bonds at sale (Adds fresh quotes, updates prices)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 1 Spanish and Italian bond prices rose on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to sell before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday on the possibility the bank may resume its bond buying programme.

Traders hesitated to take firm positions, wary that any ECB action may not be as radical as initially expected but acknowledging the possibility that bank chief Mario Draghi may come up with bold measures, as he hinted at last week.

"The pendulum is probably swinging a little bit back towards people feeling more optimistic going into tomorrow's ECB meeting," one trader said.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti buoyed this optimism on Wednesday, saying the euro zone's ESM rescue fund would be granted a banking licence, giving it enough fire power to head off the bloc's debt crisis.

German officials have firmly opposed the idea, sporadically renewing selling pressure on Spanish and Italian debt, but traders said they could not confidently place bets against those bonds after Draghi said on Thursday the ECB would do whatever it takes to safeguard the euro.

Two-year Spanish and Italian bond yields fell by 30-35 bps to 4.75 and 3.80 percent, respectively.

Italian 10-year bond yields were 14 basis points lower on the day at 5.94 percent, while Spanish 10-year yields dropped 5 bps to 6.73 percent -- some way off levels of around 7.5 percent seen before Draghi's comments.

Analysts said the risk of disappointment was high and if the ECB fails to meet the market's expectations, Spanish yields could retest last week's euro era highs of 7.78 percent and Italian yields could rise in tandem.

"(Draghi) was successful in injecting two-way risk back into the market. You can't go short in these kind of environments if there is a substantial risk of bond purchases," James Nixon, chief European economist at Societe Generale, said.

"He will be decisively found out on Thursday afternoon if they don't back that kind of language with action."

Before the ECB meeting, Spain auctions up to 3 billion euros of two-, four- and 10-year bonds in a sale that is likely to go smoothly.

Bund futures were 130 ticks lower on the day at 143.27, also pushed lower by a stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. private sector jobs in July. In a sign of investor nervousness, Bunds reversed all of Tuesday's gains.

"The ADP (jobs report) was stronger, there was a lot of month-end buying yesterday by the index-trackers and today there's a natural retracement of that ... and Draghi has promised quite a lot," another trader said.

"But markets are quite wary of a disappointment and it could turn around pretty quickly."

UNCERTAINTY

The wariness among some market participants boosted demand at an auction of five-year German government bonds, despite record low yields. Even if the ECB does meet expectations on Thursday, by for example resuming purchases of Spanish and Italian bonds or cutting interest rates, these measures are not seen as game-changing measures.

With no end in sight to the euro zone debt crisis, investor appetite for German debt has remained strong.

"There is enough uncertainty out there to still secure demand," Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth said. "It's going to be low interest rates for a long time in Europe. It's unlikely that we see those yields go much higher any time soon."

Also before the ECB meeting, markets will have the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to chew on, with its policy decision due at 1915 GMT. The Fed is likely to show that it is ready to act against a weakening U.S. economy but stop short of aggressive measures. (Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)